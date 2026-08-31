August 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der achte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Zalando
Zalando: -12,77 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -11,25 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 38: Infineon
Infineon: -8,72 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -8,46 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 36: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -5,60 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: adidas
adidas: -5,02 Prozent
Quelle: adidas
Platz 34: EON SE
EON SE: -4,89 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 33: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -4,39 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -3,57 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 31: Merck
Merck: -2,90 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 30: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 29: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -2,68 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 28: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 25: Continental
Continental: -0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 24: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 22: Siemens
Siemens: 1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 19: Bayer
Bayer: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: RWE
RWE: 2,55 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 15: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,03 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 14: Symrise
Symrise: 3,48 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,05 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Allianz
Allianz: 4,23 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 10: BMW
BMW: 4,52 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 9: BASF
BASF: 5,12 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 6,05 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Scout24
Scout24: 7,33 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 4: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,74 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: GEA
GEA: 9,00 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 2: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 9,80 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 1: SAP SE
SAP SE: 21,07 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com