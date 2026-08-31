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Tops & Flops

August 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

August 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Der achte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
26,258.11 EUR -311.88 EUR -1.17 %
News | Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im August 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im August 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 31.07.2026 und dem 31.08.2026. Stand ist der 31.08.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Zalando

Platz 40: Zalando

Zalando: -12,77 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 39: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -11,25 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Infineon

Platz 38: Infineon

Infineon: -8,72 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 37: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

HOCHTIEF

Platz 36: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

adidas

Platz 35: adidas

adidas: -5,02 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

EON SE

Platz 34: EON SE

EON SE: -4,89 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Daimler Truck

Platz 33: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 32: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Merck

Platz 31: Merck

Merck: -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 30: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 29: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -2,68 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Rheinmetall

Platz 28: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Airbus SE

Platz 27: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Beiersdorf

Platz 26: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Continental

Platz 25: Continental

Continental: -0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 24: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Henkel vz

Platz 23: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Siemens

Platz 22: Siemens

Siemens: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 21: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius SE

Platz 20: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Bayer

Platz 19: Bayer

Bayer: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

RWE

Platz 17: RWE

RWE: 2,55 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 16: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Hannover Rück

Platz 15: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,03 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Symrise

Platz 14: Symrise

Symrise: 3,48 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 4,05 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 12: Allianz

Allianz: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

QIAGEN

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

BMW

Platz 10: BMW

BMW: 4,52 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

BASF

Platz 9: BASF

BASF: 5,12 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 8: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Commerzbank

Platz 6: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Scout24

Platz 5: Scout24

Scout24: 7,33 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Deutsche Bank

Platz 4: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,74 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

GEA

Platz 3: GEA

GEA: 9,00 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Deutsche Börse

Platz 2: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 9,80 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

SAP SE

Platz 1: SAP SE

SAP SE: 21,07 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

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