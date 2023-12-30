DAX16.752 +0,3%ESt504.522 +0,2%MSCIW3.169 -0,3%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin38.108 +0,1%Euro1,1037 -0,2%Öl77,08 -1,7%Gold2.063 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 Plug Power A1JA81 Coinbase A2QP7J Uniper UNSE02 NEL ASA A0B733 Palantir A2QA4J
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Letzter Handelstag des Börsenjahres 2023: DAX geht etwas fester aus dem Jahr -- US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SAP und Siemens wieder in den globalen Top-100 -- SIGNA, SNB, VW im Fokus
Top News
Nach Amazon folgt AT&T: Neuer Großkunde für Tesla-Konkurrent Rivian beflügelt Aktienkurs
Tops & Flops: So performten die DAX-Aktien im Jahr 2023
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Dezember 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

30.12.23 01:32 Uhr
Dezember 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Dezember deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.137,3 PKT 72,4 PKT 0,27%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Dezember 2023 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Dezember 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.11.2023 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies: -16,41 Prozent

Quelle: Vitesco Technologies

Platz 49: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -14,63 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 48: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -14,07 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 47: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -8,68 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 46: Talanx

Talanx: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 45: Aurubis

Aurubis: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 44: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,95 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 43: freenet

freenet: -1,63 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 42: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,20 Prozent

Platz 40: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent

Quelle: o2

Platz 39: Scout24

Scout24: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 38: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 37: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 35: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 34: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Siltronic

Siltronic: 1,49 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 31: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 30: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 29: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 28: Nordex

Nordex: 2,31 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 26: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 25: Fraport

Fraport: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 24: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,01 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 23: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 5,06 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 22: K+S

K+S: 5,22 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 21: RTL

RTL: 5,68 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 5,83 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 7,40 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 18: Evonik

Evonik: 7,87 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: KRONES

KRONES: 7,92 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 16: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 8,64 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 15: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 8,81 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 14: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 10,96 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 11,25 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: GEA

GEA: 11,77 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 11: United Internet

United Internet: 12,06 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 13,09 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 9: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 14,13 Prozent

Quelle: Encavis AG

Platz 8: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 14,44 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 7: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 14,86 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 6: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 14,96 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 15,71 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 15,78 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 3: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 19,06 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 20,07 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 1: LANXESS

LANXESS: 27,22 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

01:32Dezember 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
29.12.23Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
29.12.23Dax, MDax, SDax: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Börsenwoche
29.12.23Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen
29.12.23Gewinne in Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX am Nachmittag
29.12.23Die Tops und Flops im MDax 2023
29.12.23Wer im kommenden Jahr ins RTL-Dschungelcamp zieht
29.12.23MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte