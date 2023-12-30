Dezember 2023: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Dezember deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Dezember 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.11.2023 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Vitesco Technologies
Vitesco Technologies: -16,41 Prozent
Quelle: Vitesco Technologies
Platz 49: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -14,63 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 48: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -14,07 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 47: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -8,68 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 46: Talanx
Talanx: -2,93 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 45: Aurubis
Aurubis: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 44: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,95 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 43: freenet
freenet: -1,63 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 42: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -0,32 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,20 Prozent
Platz 40: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,09 Prozent
Quelle: o2
Platz 39: Scout24
Scout24: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 38: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,56 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 37: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 35: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 34: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 1,16 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Siltronic
Siltronic: 1,49 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 31: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 30: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 29: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 28: Nordex
Nordex: 2,31 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 26: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 3,87 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 25: Fraport
Fraport: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 24: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,01 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 23: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 5,06 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 22: K+S
K+S: 5,22 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 21: RTL
RTL: 5,68 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 5,83 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 7,40 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 18: Evonik
Evonik: 7,87 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: KRONES
KRONES: 7,92 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 16: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 8,64 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 15: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 8,81 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 14: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 10,96 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 11,25 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: GEA
GEA: 11,77 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 11: United Internet
United Internet: 12,06 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 13,09 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 9: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 14,13 Prozent
Quelle: Encavis AG
Platz 8: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 14,44 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 7: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 14,86 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 6: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 14,96 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 15,71 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 15,78 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 3: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 19,06 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 2: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 20,07 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 1: LANXESS
LANXESS: 27,22 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
