Februar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Februar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Februar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.
Platz 50: AUTO1
AUTO1: -40,93 Prozent
Platz 49: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -24,02 Prozent
Platz 48: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -23,71 Prozent
Platz 47: Bechtle
Bechtle: -23,18 Prozent
Platz 46: IONOS
IONOS: -21,79 Prozent
Platz 45: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -18,31 Prozent
Platz 44: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -14,09 Prozent
Platz 43: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -12,48 Prozent
Platz 42: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -11,43 Prozent
Platz 41: TUI
TUI: -9,96 Prozent
Platz 40: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -8,37 Prozent
Platz 39: freenet
freenet: -7,92 Prozent
Platz 38: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -6,64 Prozent
Platz 37: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,83 Prozent
Platz 36: KRONES
KRONES: -5,81 Prozent
Platz 35: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -5,23 Prozent
Platz 34: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -4,34 Prozent
Platz 33: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -4,00 Prozent
Platz 32: United Internet
United Internet: -3,85 Prozent
Platz 31: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,30 Prozent
Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,71 Prozent
Platz 29: RENK
RENK: -1,56 Prozent
Platz 28: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 27: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0 Prozent
Platz 26: RTL
RTL: 0,13 Prozent
Platz 25: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 0,62 Prozent
Platz 24: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: 0,71 Prozent
Platz 23: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 0,87 Prozent
Platz 22: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: 2,88 Prozent
Platz 20: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 4,68 Prozent
Platz 19: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,71 Prozent
Platz 18: K+S
K+S: 7,07 Prozent
Platz 17: LANXESS
LANXESS: 8,02 Prozent
Platz 16: Aurubis
Aurubis: 8,07 Prozent
Platz 15: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 8,38 Prozent
Platz 14: Fraport
Fraport: 9,18 Prozent
Platz 13: TRATON
TRATON: 10,28 Prozent
Platz 12: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 11,56 Prozent
Platz 11: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 11,86 Prozent
Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 12,51 Prozent
Platz 9: Fielmann
Fielmann: 12,53 Prozent
Platz 8: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: 13,37 Prozent
Platz 7: Evonik
Evonik: 13,77 Prozent
Platz 6: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 15,88 Prozent
Platz 5: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 15,91 Prozent
Platz 4: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 17,02 Prozent
Platz 3: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 17,36 Prozent
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 25,42 Prozent
Platz 1: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 40,32 Prozent
