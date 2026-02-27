DAX25.284 ±-0,0%Est506.138 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,4900 -2,9%Nas22.668 -0,9%Bitcoin55.707 -0,1%Euro1,1806 ±0,0%Öl72,48 +2,2%Gold5.278 +1,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Novo Nordisk A3EU6F SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 freenet A0Z2ZZ Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 DroneShield A2DMAA Netflix 552484 Lufthansa 823212 Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 Gerresheimer A0LD6E
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Netflix steigt aus Warner-Bieterkampf aus -- BASF für 2026 vorsichtig -- Delivery Hero: Umsatz enttäuscht -- 1&1, AIXTRON im Fokus
Top News
Neuerungen & Gesetze - Das ändert sich im März Neuerungen & Gesetze - Das ändert sich im März
Strategy-Aktie: Tipps vom Gründer - So übersteht man einen Bitcoin-Bärenmarkt Strategy-Aktie: Tipps vom Gründer - So übersteht man einen Bitcoin-Bärenmarkt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Februar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

28.02.26 02:49 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im Februar 2026: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Februar deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31.560,3 PKT 107,7 PKT 0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Februar 2026 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Februar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: AUTO1

AUTO1: -40,93 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -24,02 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 48: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -23,71 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Bechtle

Bechtle: -23,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Wer­bung

Platz 46: IONOS

IONOS: -21,79 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -18,31 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -14,09 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 43: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -12,48 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -11,43 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Wer­bung

Platz 41: TUI

TUI: -9,96 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -8,37 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 39: freenet

freenet: -7,92 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 38: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -6,64 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 37: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,83 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Wer­bung

Platz 36: KRONES

KRONES: -5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 35: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -4,00 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: United Internet

United Internet: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 30: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 29: RENK

RENK: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 28: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 27: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 26: RTL

RTL: 0,13 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 25: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 24: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: 0,71 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 23: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 22: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 20: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: K+S

K+S: 7,07 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 17: LANXESS

LANXESS: 8,02 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 16: Aurubis

Aurubis: 8,07 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 15: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 14: Fraport

Fraport: 9,18 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 13: TRATON

TRATON: 10,28 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 12: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 11,56 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 11: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 11,86 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 12,51 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 9: Fielmann

Fielmann: 12,53 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 8: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: 13,37 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 7: Evonik

Evonik: 13,77 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 6: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 15,88 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 5: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 15,91 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 4: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 17,02 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 17,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 25,42 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 40,32 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

02:49Februar 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
27.02.26Feuer im ntv-Studio - und RTL berichtet völlig falsch
27.02.26Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
27.02.26Ab jetzt tickt die Uhr: RTL meldet geplante Sky-Übernahme an
27.02.26AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen und Schwankungen doch im Minus
27.02.26Börse Frankfurt in Grün: MDAX verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge
27.02.26Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne
27.02.26Croatia Airlines baut Codesharangebot mit Lufthansa-Gruppe aus
mehr