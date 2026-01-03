Februar 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der zweite Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Februar entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Februar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.
Platz 40: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -19,41 Prozent
Platz 39: Scout24
Scout24: -15,60 Prozent
Platz 38: Zalando
Zalando: -13,94 Prozent
Platz 37: SAP SE
SAP SE: -12,84 Prozent
Platz 36: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -9,84 Prozent
Platz 35: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -7,82 Prozent
Platz 34: Bayer
Bayer: -7,04 Prozent
Platz 33: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -6,16 Prozent
Platz 32: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -5,51 Prozent
Platz 31: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,60 Prozent
Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,59 Prozent
Platz 29: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -1,42 Prozent
Platz 28: Siemens
Siemens: -1,39 Prozent
Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,78 Prozent
Platz 26: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -0,66 Prozent
Platz 25: Merck
Merck: 0,98 Prozent
Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,77 Prozent
Platz 23: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,80 Prozent
Platz 22: BMW
BMW: 2,83 Prozent
Platz 21: RWE
RWE: 3,02 Prozent
Platz 20: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 3,12 Prozent
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: 3,89 Prozent
Platz 18: Infineon
Infineon: 5,54 Prozent
Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,85 Prozent
Platz 16: BASF
BASF: 6,01 Prozent
Platz 15: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 6,82 Prozent
Platz 14: Symrise
Symrise: 7,01 Prozent
Platz 13: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 7,97 Prozent
Platz 12: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 9,14 Prozent
Platz 11: adidas
adidas: 9,44 Prozent
Platz 10: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 9,46 Prozent
Platz 9: Continental
Continental: 9,86 Prozent
Platz 8: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 10,34 Prozent
Platz 7: EON SE
EON SE: 10,59 Prozent
Platz 6: GEA
GEA: 10,66 Prozent
Platz 5: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 11,04 Prozent
Platz 4: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 15,56 Prozent
Platz 3: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 16,81 Prozent
Platz 2: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 17,34 Prozent
Platz 1: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 25,10 Prozent
