DAX25.284 ±-0,0%Est506.138 -0,4%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,6200 +0,1%Nas22.624 -1,1%Bitcoin55.499 -2,9%Euro1,1817 +0,2%Öl72,50 +2,2%Gold5.238 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Novo Nordisk A3EU6F SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Rheinmetall 703000 freenet A0Z2ZZ BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 DroneShield A2DMAA Netflix 552484 Lufthansa 823212 Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 Gerresheimer A0LD6E
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Netflix steigt aus Warner-Bieterkampf aus -- BASF für 2026 vorsichtig -- Delivery Hero: Umsatz enttäuscht -- 1&1, Dell, Block, AIXTRON im Fokus
Top News
NVIDIA und AMD im Fokus: Warum David Tepper jetzt auf andere KI-Aktien setzt NVIDIA und AMD im Fokus: Warum David Tepper jetzt auf andere KI-Aktien setzt
Hunderte Euro zu viel gezahlt? 8 Broker im Ordergebühren-Vergleich Hunderte Euro zu viel gezahlt? 8 Broker im Ordergebühren-Vergleich
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

Februar 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

27.02.26 18:12 Uhr
DAX im Februar 2026: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der zweite Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Februar entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25.284,3 PKT -4,8 PKT -0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Februar 2026.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Februar 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.01.2026 und dem 27.02.2026. Stand ist der 27.02.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -19,41 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Scout24

Scout24: -15,60 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 38: Zalando

Zalando: -13,94 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 37: SAP SE

SAP SE: -12,84 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Wer­bung

Platz 36: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -9,84 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -7,82 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Bayer

Bayer: -7,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -5,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 29: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -1,42 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Siemens

Siemens: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,78 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 25: Merck

Merck: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 22: BMW

BMW: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 21: RWE

RWE: 3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 18: Infineon

Infineon: 5,54 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 17: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 16: BASF

BASF: 6,01 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 15: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 6,82 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Symrise

Symrise: 7,01 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 13: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 7,97 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 12: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 9,14 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 11: adidas

adidas: 9,44 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 9,46 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Continental

Continental: 9,86 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 10,34 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 7: EON SE

EON SE: 10,59 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 6: GEA

GEA: 10,66 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 5: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 11,04 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 4: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 15,56 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 3: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 16,81 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 2: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 17,34 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 1: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 25,10 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

18:44Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
18:20ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax besser als US-Börsen - Hürde bleibt aber
18:12Februar 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
18:11Dax im Plus, Wall Street schwächelt - Deffner und Zschäpitz analysieren die Börsenwoche
18:10Ruhiger Wochenausklang folgt auf Bilanzflut: DAX zeigt sich nach Inflationsdaten letztlich behauptet
18:00Knapp 340.000 Fahrzeuge: Brandgefahr? BMW muss erneut Hunderttausende Autos zurückrufen
18:00Dividendensaison voraus: Was können Anleger erwarten?
18:00Dividendensaison voraus: Was können Anleger erwarten?
mehr