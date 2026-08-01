Juli 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juli deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -31,07 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 49: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -20,58 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 48: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -20,04 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 47: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -19,07 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 46: Nordex
Nordex: -16,80 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -16,39 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 44: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -9,73 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 43: Fraport
Fraport: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 42: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -6,63 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: Siltronic
Siltronic: -6,63 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -5,79 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 39: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -5,05 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 36: AUTO1
AUTO1: -2,50 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 34: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -2,13 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 33: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 32: KRONES
KRONES: -0,71 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 31: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 30: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 0,41 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 29: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 27: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,68 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 26: United Internet
United Internet: 2,78 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 3,46 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 24: TUI
TUI: 3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 4,00 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 22: RTL
RTL: 4,17 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: 4,25 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 5,02 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 19: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 5,23 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 18: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 6,75 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 7,90 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 16: LANXESS
LANXESS: 9,10 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 15: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 9,32 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 14: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 9,79 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: K+S
K+S: 10,22 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 12: Evonik
Evonik: 10,45 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 10,69 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 10: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 10,89 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: 11,89 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ
Platz 8: RENK
RENK: 13,46 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 7: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: 13,90 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 14,59 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: IONOS
IONOS: 15,35 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 15,86 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 3: Bechtle
Bechtle: 16,53 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 17,71 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: TRATON
TRATON: 22,72 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com