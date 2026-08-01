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Juli 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

Juli 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juli deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
31,980.52 EUR -236.14 EUR -0.73 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Juli 2026 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

AIXTRON SE

Platz 50: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -31,07 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

JENOPTIK

Platz 49: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -20,58 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 48: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -20,04 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 47: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -19,07 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Nordex

Platz 46: Nordex

Nordex: -16,80 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Schaeffler

Platz 45: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -16,39 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Lufthansa

Platz 44: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -9,73 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Fraport

Platz 43: Fraport

Fraport: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Aroundtown SA

Platz 42: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Siltronic

Platz 41: Siltronic

Siltronic: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

LEG Immobilien

Platz 40: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -5,79 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Sartorius vz

Platz 39: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -5,05 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 38: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 37: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

AUTO1

Platz 36: AUTO1

AUTO1: -2,50 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Porsche vz

Platz 35: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

TAG Immobilien

Platz 34: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -2,13 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

HELLA GmbH

Platz 33: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

KRONES

Platz 32: KRONES

KRONES: -0,71 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Aurubis

Platz 31: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

KION GROUP

Platz 30: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

HUGO BOSS

Platz 29: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 28: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Bilfinger SE

Platz 27: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

United Internet

Platz 26: United Internet

United Internet: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

PUMA SE

Platz 25: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

TUI

Platz 24: TUI

TUI: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Delivery Hero

Platz 23: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 4,00 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

RTL

Platz 22: RTL

RTL: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Talanx

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 5,02 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

RATIONAL

Platz 19: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Porsche Automobil

Platz 18: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 6,75 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

freenet

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 7,90 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

LANXESS

Platz 16: LANXESS

LANXESS: 9,10 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Nemetschek SE

Platz 15: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 9,32 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 14: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: 9,79 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

K+S

Platz 13: K+S

K+S: 10,22 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Evonik

Platz 12: Evonik

Evonik: 10,45 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

AUMOVIO

Platz 11: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 10,69 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 10: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 10,89 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

DEUTZ

Platz 9: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: 11,89 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ

RENK

Platz 8: RENK

RENK: 13,46 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Salzgitter

Platz 7: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: 13,90 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

CTS Eventim

Platz 6: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 14,59 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

IONOS

Platz 5: IONOS

IONOS: 15,35 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

thyssenkrupp

Platz 4: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 15,86 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bechtle

Platz 3: Bechtle

Bechtle: 16,53 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

HENSOLDT

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 17,71 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

TRATON

Platz 1: TRATON

TRATON: 22,72 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com