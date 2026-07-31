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Tops & Flops

Juli 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Juli 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Der siebte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,629.24 EUR 17.21 EUR 0.07 %
News | Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Juli 2026.
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 40: Infineon

Infineon: -24,49 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

HOCHTIEF

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -12,58 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

adidas

Platz 38: adidas

adidas: -11,15 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Energy

Platz 37: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -11,07 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 35: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Merck

Platz 34: Merck

Merck: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Bayer

Platz 33: Bayer

Bayer: -0,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 32: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -0,58 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Continental

Platz 31: Continental

Continental: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Siemens

Platz 30: Siemens

Siemens: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

RWE

Platz 29: RWE

RWE: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Commerzbank

Platz 28: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Symrise

Platz 27: Symrise

Symrise: 1,46 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

GEA

Platz 26: GEA

GEA: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Scout24

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: 2,76 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Henkel vz

Platz 24: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Hannover Rück

Platz 23: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

BMW

Platz 22: BMW

BMW: 3,56 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

EON SE

Platz 21: EON SE

EON SE: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Airbus SE

Platz 20: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: 4,44 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 18: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 17: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 6,40 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 16: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 6,90 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Beiersdorf

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 7,14 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Deutsche Bank

Platz 13: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 7,59 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

BASF

Platz 12: BASF

BASF: 7,74 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 10: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 8,78 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Deutsche Börse

Platz 9: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 9,84 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Fresenius SE

Platz 8: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 11,38 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zalando

Platz 7: Zalando

Zalando: 11,39 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 12,20 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 5: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 12,25 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Brenntag SE

Platz 4: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 14,97 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Rheinmetall

Platz 3: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 15,09 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 2: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 15,97 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 1: SAP SE

SAP SE: 17,67 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com