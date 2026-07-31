Juli 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der siebte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juli 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2026 und dem 31.07.2026. Stand ist der 31.07.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Infineon
Infineon: -24,49 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -12,58 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: adidas
adidas: -11,15 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -11,07 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 36: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 34: Merck
Merck: -2,52 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 33: Bayer
Bayer: -0,74 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 32: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -0,58 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 31: Continental
Continental: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 30: Siemens
Siemens: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: RWE
RWE: 0,99 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Symrise
Symrise: 1,46 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 26: GEA
GEA: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: 2,76 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 24: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,83 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 23: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 22: BMW
BMW: 3,56 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: EON SE
EON SE: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 20: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 4,02 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: 4,44 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 5,37 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 17: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 6,40 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 6,90 Prozent
Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 7,14 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 13: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 7,59 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 12: BASF
BASF: 7,74 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 7,78 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 8,78 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 9: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 9,84 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 8: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 11,38 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zalando
Zalando: 11,39 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 12,20 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 12,25 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 4: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 14,97 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 3: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 15,09 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 15,97 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SAP SE
SAP SE: 17,67 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com