Juni 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juni deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juni 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.
Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -26,61 Prozent
Platz 49: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -25,00 Prozent
Platz 48: Nordex
Nordex: -21,80 Prozent
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -21,54 Prozent
Platz 46: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -18,91 Prozent
Platz 45: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -14,96 Prozent
Platz 44: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -14,41 Prozent
Platz 43: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -12,98 Prozent
Platz 42: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -11,21 Prozent
Platz 41: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -10,24 Prozent
Platz 40: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -10,16 Prozent
Platz 39: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -9,68 Prozent
Platz 38: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -9,68 Prozent
Platz 37: United Internet
United Internet: -8,55 Prozent
Platz 36: Fraport
Fraport: -8,45 Prozent
Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,45 Prozent
Platz 34: LANXESS
LANXESS: -8,12 Prozent
Platz 33: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -7,99 Prozent
Platz 32: K+S
K+S: -7,88 Prozent
Platz 31: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -7,59 Prozent
Platz 30: Befesa
Befesa: -6,73 Prozent
Platz 29: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,68 Prozent
Platz 28: KRONES
KRONES: -6,54 Prozent
Platz 27: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -6,43 Prozent
Platz 26: Evonik
Evonik: -5,88 Prozent
Platz 25: Aurubis
Aurubis: -5,67 Prozent
Platz 24: TRATON
TRATON: -4,98 Prozent
Platz 23: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -4,41 Prozent
Platz 22: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -4,30 Prozent
Platz 21: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,98 Prozent
Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,92 Prozent
Platz 19: RTL
RTL: -3,73 Prozent
Platz 18: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,60 Prozent
Platz 17: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -2,24 Prozent
Platz 16: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -2,00 Prozent
Platz 15: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,58 Prozent
Platz 14: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,47 Prozent
Platz 13: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -1,29 Prozent
Platz 12: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,88 Prozent
Platz 11: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,59 Prozent
Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,42 Prozent
Platz 9: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 8: TUI
TUI: 2,23 Prozent
Platz 7: Talanx
Talanx: 2,33 Prozent
Platz 6: GEA
GEA: 2,37 Prozent
Platz 5: Scout24
Scout24: 2,45 Prozent
Platz 4: freenet
freenet: 4,64 Prozent
Platz 3: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,94 Prozent
Platz 2: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 6,85 Prozent
Platz 1: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,81 Prozent
