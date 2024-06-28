DAX18.235 +0,1%ESt504.894 -0,2%MSCIW3.512 -0,3%Dow39.119 -0,1%Nas17.733 -0,7%Bitcoin56.737 +0,9%Euro1,0714 +0,1%Öl86,40 +0,1%Gold2.326 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

Juni 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

29.06.24 03:04 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juni deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.176,1 PKT -197,8 PKT -0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Juni 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juni 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.05.2024 und dem 28.06.2024. Stand ist der 28.06.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -26,61 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 49: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -25,00 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 48: Nordex

Nordex: -21,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -21,54 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -18,91 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 45: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -14,96 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 44: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -14,41 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 43: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -12,98 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 42: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -11,21 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 41: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -10,24 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -10,16 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 39: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -9,68 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 38: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -9,68 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 37: United Internet

United Internet: -8,55 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Fraport

Fraport: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 34: LANXESS

LANXESS: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 33: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -7,99 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 32: K+S

K+S: -7,88 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 31: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -7,59 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Befesa

Befesa: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 29: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,68 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 28: KRONES

KRONES: -6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 27: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -6,43 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 26: Evonik

Evonik: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 25: Aurubis

Aurubis: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 24: TRATON

TRATON: -4,98 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 23: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -4,41 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 22: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,98 Prozent

Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 19: RTL

RTL: -3,73 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 18: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 16: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 15: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,58 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 14: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -1,47 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 13: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 12: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 11: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 10: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 9: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 8: TUI

TUI: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Talanx

Talanx: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 6: GEA

GEA: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 5: Scout24

Scout24: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 4: freenet

freenet: 4,64 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 3: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,94 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 6,85 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 1: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

