Juni 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juni deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: -26,29 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 49: RENK
RENK: -25,81 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 48: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -23,37 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 47: Siltronic
Siltronic: -22,16 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -19,70 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 45: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -17,86 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -17,55 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 43: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -16,48 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ
Platz 42: Aurubis
Aurubis: -16,19 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 41: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -14,08 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 40: United Internet
United Internet: -12,75 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -11,58 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 38: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -11,51 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -11,41 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 36: freenet
freenet: -10,84 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 35: K+S
K+S: -10,80 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 34: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: -10,22 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 33: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -9,65 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 32: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -8,73 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -8,57 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -8,46 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 29: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 28: LANXESS
LANXESS: -8,12 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: -7,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 26: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -7,21 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 25: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,32 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Evonik
Evonik: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 23: KRONES
KRONES: -5,24 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 22: IONOS
IONOS: -3,20 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -2,70 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 19: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -2,65 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 16: TRATON
TRATON: -1,72 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 15: RTL
RTL: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 13: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 12: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 11: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 1,11 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,58 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,04 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 7: TUI
TUI: 2,40 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 5,24 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 5: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Talanx
Talanx: 7,38 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 10,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Nordex
Nordex: 11,59 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 16,67 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com