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Tops & Flops

Juni 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.07.26 03:25 Uhr
MDAX-Performance im Juni 2026: Top- und Flop-Aktien im Überblick | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Juni deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
32.056,6 PKT 247,5 PKT 0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Juni 2026 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: -26,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: RENK

RENK: -25,81 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 48: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -23,37 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 47: Siltronic

Siltronic: -22,16 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -19,70 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Platz 45: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -17,86 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -17,55 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 43: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -16,48 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ

Platz 42: Aurubis

Aurubis: -16,19 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 41: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -14,08 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 40: United Internet

United Internet: -12,75 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -11,58 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 38: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -11,51 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -11,41 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 36: freenet

freenet: -10,84 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 35: K+S

K+S: -10,80 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 34: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: -10,22 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Platz 33: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -9,65 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 32: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -8,73 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 30: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 29: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 28: LANXESS

LANXESS: -8,12 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: -7,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 26: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -7,21 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 25: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,32 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Evonik

Evonik: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 23: KRONES

KRONES: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 22: IONOS

IONOS: -3,20 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 20: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -2,70 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 19: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 18: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: TRATON

TRATON: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 15: RTL

RTL: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 13: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 12: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 11: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 1,11 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 9: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,04 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 7: TUI

TUI: 2,40 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 5: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Talanx

Talanx: 7,38 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 3: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 10,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Nordex

Nordex: 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 16,67 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

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