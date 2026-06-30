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Juni 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

01.07.26 03:21 Uhr
DAX im Juni 2026: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der sechste Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
24.995,8 PKT 368,9 PKT 1,50%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Juni 2026.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -23,65 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -23,42 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: BMW

BMW: -23,41 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -17,36 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -15,85 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: SAP SE

SAP SE: -13,69 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -12,53 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: BASF

BASF: -7,95 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 32: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 31: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: EON SE

EON SE: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 28: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Scout24

Scout24: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 26: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,46 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Infineon

Infineon: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 23: Continental

Continental: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,71 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 20: RWE

RWE: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 4,19 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens

Siemens: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 17: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 4,30 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 16: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 6,34 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 6,48 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 14: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 13: adidas

adidas: 7,68 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 8,00 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 8,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: GEA

GEA: 8,30 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 9: Allianz

Allianz: 8,52 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 8,90 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Zalando

Zalando: 8,93 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 10,20 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 5: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 10,29 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 4: Symrise

Symrise: 11,02 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 3: Merck

Merck: 12,23 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 16,15 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 1: Bayer

Bayer: 32,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

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