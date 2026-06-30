Juni 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der sechste Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.05.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -23,65 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -23,42 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: BMW
BMW: -23,41 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -17,36 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -15,85 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: SAP SE
SAP SE: -13,69 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -12,53 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: BASF
BASF: -7,95 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 32: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,94 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 31: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: EON SE
EON SE: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 28: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Scout24
Scout24: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 26: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,46 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Infineon
Infineon: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 23: Continental
Continental: 1,12 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,71 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 20: RWE
RWE: 3,78 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 4,19 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens
Siemens: 4,21 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 17: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 4,30 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 16: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 6,34 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 6,48 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 14: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 7,13 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 13: adidas
adidas: 7,68 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 8,00 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 8,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: GEA
GEA: 8,30 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 9: Allianz
Allianz: 8,52 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 8,90 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Zalando
Zalando: 8,93 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 10,20 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 5: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 10,29 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 4: Symrise
Symrise: 11,02 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 3: Merck
Merck: 12,23 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 16,15 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 1: Bayer
Bayer: 32,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com