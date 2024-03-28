Heute im Fokus

Sam Bankman-Fried muss für 25 Jahre in Haft. Coinbase feiert vor Gericht Teilerfolg. Kanzler Scholz unterstützt Tesla-Ausbau in Grünheide. Lufthansa-Aktie steigt nach Lösung im Tarifstreit mit Bodenpersonal. UBS passt Nettogewinn 2023 nachträglich an. Scout24 erhöht Dividende sichtlich. Kontron kürzt Dividende trotz Gewinnanstiegs deutlich.