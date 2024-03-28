März 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im März deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im März 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.02.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -48,54 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 49: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -13,14 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 48: RTL
RTL: -8,38 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: United Internet
United Internet: -6,88 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,38 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: Fraport
Fraport: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 44: Siltronic
Siltronic: -4,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 42: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,69 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 41: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 40: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 39: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,44 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 37: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -1,06 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 36: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 34: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 1,29 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 33: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 1,79 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 32: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,80 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 31: Bechtle
Bechtle: 2,77 Prozent
Platz 30: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 3,38 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 29: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 3,46 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 28: Scout24
Scout24: 3,96 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 27: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,01 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 26: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 4,28 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 25: freenet
freenet: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 24: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 5,15 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 22: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 5,31 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 21: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 6,09 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 20: LANXESS
LANXESS: 6,25 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 19: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 6,69 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: KRONES
KRONES: 7,35 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 17: Evonik
Evonik: 7,42 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 8,38 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 8,44 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 14: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 8,99 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 13: Talanx
Talanx: 11,21 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 12: Aurubis
Aurubis: 11,27 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 11: K+S
K+S: 12,09 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 10: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 12,27 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 9: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 13,41 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 15,53 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 16,56 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 6: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 17,00 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 5: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 18,78 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 4: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 20,01 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 24,10 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 28,90 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 52,60 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com