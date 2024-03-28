DAX18.492 +0,1%ESt505.083 ±0,0%MSCIW3.438 ±0,0%Dow39.807 +0,1%Nas16.379 -0,1%Bitcoin64.787 +0,4%Euro1,0793 ±0,0%Öl87,50 +1,3%Gold2.233 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Canopy Growth A3E2FV Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 RENK RENK73 Xiaomi A2JNY1 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Reddit A406FX Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht nach neuem Rekordhoch fester ins lange Osterwochenende -- Erstes E-Auto von Xiaomi -- Gold gibt Gas -- Reddit, BMW, Infineon im Fokus
Top News
Ethereum-Staking: Was steckt dahinter - und wie funktioniert es?
KW 13: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

März 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

31.03.24 03:12 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im März | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im März deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
27.043,0 PKT -48,9 PKT -0,18%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im März 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im März 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.02.2024 und dem 28.03.2024. Stand ist der 28.03.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -48,54 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 49: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -13,14 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 48: RTL

RTL: -8,38 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: United Internet

United Internet: -6,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 46: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,38 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: Fraport

Fraport: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 44: Siltronic

Siltronic: -4,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 42: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,69 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 41: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 40: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 39: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,44 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 37: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 36: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 35: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 34: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 1,29 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 33: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 32: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 31: Bechtle

Bechtle: 2,77 Prozent

Platz 30: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 3,38 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 29: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 3,46 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 28: Scout24

Scout24: 3,96 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 27: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,01 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 26: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 4,28 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 25: freenet

freenet: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 24: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 5,15 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 22: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 5,31 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 21: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 6,09 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 20: LANXESS

LANXESS: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 19: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: KRONES

KRONES: 7,35 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 17: Evonik

Evonik: 7,42 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 8,38 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 15: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 8,44 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 14: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 13: Talanx

Talanx: 11,21 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 12: Aurubis

Aurubis: 11,27 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 11: K+S

K+S: 12,09 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 10: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 12,27 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 9: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 13,41 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 15,53 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ: 16,56 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 6: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 17,00 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 5: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 18,78 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 4: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 20,01 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 24,10 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 28,90 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 52,60 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

03:12März 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
30.03.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
30.03.241. Quartal 2024: Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahresviertel
30.03.24Lufthansa, Verdi union reach deal for ground staff
29.03.24Das sind die Eckpunkte des neuen Lufthansa-Tarifpakets
29.03.24Lufthansa-Cargo-Zahlen, Fracht-Boom-Ende, Briefflug-Ende
28.03.24Wird nach Ostern gestreikt?: Lufthansa und Passagiere atmen auf - vorerst
28.03.24Lufthansa: Bodenpersonal erhält bis zu 18 Prozent mehr Gehalt nach Tarifstreit