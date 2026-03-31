DAX22.680 +0,5%Est505.570 +0,5%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,7300 +1,8%Nas21.591 +3,8%Bitcoin58.962 ±0,0%Euro1,1565 +0,1%Öl104,9 -11,3%Gold4.704 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 RENK RENK73 DroneShield A2DMAA Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Vonovia A1ML7J BYD A0M4W9 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump schürt Hoffnung: DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen deutlich höher -- Selenskyj widerspricht Rheinmetall-CEO -- Eli Lilly, Micron, Super Micro, DroneShield, Öl-Aktien, Microsoft, Amazon im Fokus
Top News
Ölmarkt am Limit? IEA warnt vor historischem Engpass - Banken schrauben Ölpreisprognosen hoch Ölmarkt am Limit? IEA warnt vor historischem Engpass - Banken schrauben Ölpreisprognosen hoch
Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen Kryptowährungen im 1. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

März 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

01.04.26 02:59 Uhr
DAX im März 2026: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der dritte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im März entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.680,0 PKT 117,2 PKT 0,52%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im März 2026.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im März 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -28,86 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -24,85 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 38: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -20,29 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 37: Continental

Continental: -18,49 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -17,19 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 35: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -17,10 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Infineon

Infineon: -17,08 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 33: Siemens

Siemens: -16,86 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Merck

Merck: -16,13 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 31: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -15,16 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -14,62 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -14,54 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 28: SAP SE

SAP SE: -14,07 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -13,86 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -13,79 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 25: adidas

adidas: -13,62 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -13,17 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -12,93 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 22: BMW

BMW: -12,81 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 21: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -12,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -11,20 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -11,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -10,68 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 17: Scout24

Scout24: -8,65 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 16: GEA

GEA: -7,13 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bayer

Bayer: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Allianz

Allianz: -5,99 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -5,91 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Symrise

Symrise: -5,59 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 10: EON SE

EON SE: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 9: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 6: Zalando

Zalando: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 5: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 4: RWE

RWE: 5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: BASF

BASF: 7,60 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 2: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 8,05 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 9,52 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

02:59März 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.03.26Merck (MRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
31.03.261. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Quartal
31.03.26Mercedes-Benz to pour $4B into Alabama plant as Trump tariffs reshape US auto strategy
31.03.26Nasdaq Livetrading: Quartalsende, Monatsende, maximale Spannung
31.03.26Nasdaq Livetrading: Quartalsende, Monatsende, maximale Spannung
31.03.26Nasdaq Livetrading: Quartalsende, Monatsende, maximale Spannung
31.03.26Nasdaq Livetrading: Quartalsende, Monatsende, maximale Spannung
mehr