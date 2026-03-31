März 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der dritte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im März entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im März 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 31.03.2026. Stand ist der 31.03.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -28,86 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -24,85 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 38: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -20,29 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 37: Continental
Continental: -18,49 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -17,19 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 35: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -17,10 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Infineon
Infineon: -17,08 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 33: Siemens
Siemens: -16,86 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Merck
Merck: -16,13 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 31: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -15,16 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -14,62 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -14,54 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 28: SAP SE
SAP SE: -14,07 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 27: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -13,86 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -13,79 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 25: adidas
adidas: -13,62 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -13,17 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -12,93 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 22: BMW
BMW: -12,81 Prozent
Quelle: BMW Group
Platz 21: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -12,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -11,20 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -11,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -10,68 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 17: Scout24
Scout24: -8,65 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 16: GEA
GEA: -7,13 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 15: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -6,28 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bayer
Bayer: -6,25 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Allianz
Allianz: -5,99 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -5,91 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Symrise
Symrise: -5,59 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 10: EON SE
EON SE: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 9: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -2,23 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 6: Zalando
Zalando: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 5: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,88 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 4: RWE
RWE: 5,76 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: BASF
BASF: 7,60 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 2: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 8,05 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 9,52 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
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Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com