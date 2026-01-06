Mai 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der fünften Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Mai entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Mai 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -12,07 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: RWE
RWE: -11,97 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -11,45 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 37: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -9,78 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 36: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -9,60 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 35: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -8,92 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 34: BASF
BASF: -7,16 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 33: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -6,46 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 32: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -5,35 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 31: GEA
GEA: -4,97 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 30: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: BMW
BMW: -4,06 Prozent
Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Bayer
Bayer: -3,99 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,68 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 26: EON SE
EON SE: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 25: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -1,98 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Allianz
Allianz: -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,11 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,30 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 19: Scout24
Scout24: 1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 18: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 2,73 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,68 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Symrise
Symrise: 5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 15: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 5,13 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 5,25 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: 5,55 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 11: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: SAP SE
SAP SE: 6,71 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 9: Siemens
Siemens: 6,83 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 8: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 7,38 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 7,55 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 6: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 8,99 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 5: Zalando
Zalando: 10,75 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 4: Continental
Continental: 11,19 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 3: adidas
adidas: 13,03 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Merck
Merck: 18,90 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 41,97 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com