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Mai 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

29.05.26 18:11 Uhr
DAX im Mai 2026: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der fünften Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Mai entwickelt haben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25.104,7 PKT 12,5 PKT 0,05%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Mai 2026.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Mai 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.04.2026 und dem 29.05.2026. Stand ist der 29.05.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -12,07 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: RWE

RWE: -11,97 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -11,45 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 37: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -9,78 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 36: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -9,60 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 35: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -8,92 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 34: BASF

BASF: -7,16 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 33: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -6,46 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 32: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -5,35 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 31: GEA

GEA: -4,97 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Platz 30: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: BMW

BMW: -4,06 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bayer

Bayer: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 26: EON SE

EON SE: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 25: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Allianz

Allianz: -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 19: Scout24

Scout24: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 18: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,68 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Symrise

Symrise: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 15: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 5,13 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 5,25 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 11: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: SAP SE

SAP SE: 6,71 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 9: Siemens

Siemens: 6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 8: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 7,38 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 7: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 7,55 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 6: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 8,99 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 5: Zalando

Zalando: 10,75 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 4: Continental

Continental: 11,19 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 3: adidas

adidas: 13,03 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Merck

Merck: 18,90 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 41,97 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

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