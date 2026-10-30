Oktober 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der zehnte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Oktober 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Infineon
Infineon: -15,03 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -12,09 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 38: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -11,00 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 37: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -6,28 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -5,60 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 34: Siemens
Siemens: -3,58 Prozent
Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -3,51 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -3,08 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 31: RWE
RWE: -2,97 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,19 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Continental
Continental: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,08 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,21 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Symrise
Symrise: 1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,10 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 23: GEA
GEA: 2,41 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 21: BMW
BMW: 4,48 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Allianz
Allianz: 5,38 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 19: Bayer
Bayer: 5,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,14 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: BASF
BASF: 6,54 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 16: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 6,80 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 6,89 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 14: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 7,62 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 13: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 8,49 Prozent
Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Merck
Merck: 9,56 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 11: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 9,75 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 10: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 12,02 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 9: EON SE
EON SE: 12,13 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 12,86 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 12,96 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SAP SE
SAP SE: 13,78 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 14,90 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 4: adidas
adidas: 16,00 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 16,45 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 2: Zalando
Zalando: 17,71 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 1: Scout24
Scout24: 26,87 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com