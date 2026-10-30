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Tops & Flops

Oktober 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Oktober 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Der zehnte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,818.21 EUR -221.47 EUR -0.85 %
News | Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Oktober 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Oktober 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.09.2026 und dem 30.10.2026. Stand ist der 30.10.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Infineon

Platz 40: Infineon

Infineon: -15,03 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 39: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -12,09 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Siemens Energy

Platz 38: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -11,00 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Commerzbank

Platz 37: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -6,28 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Bank

Platz 36: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -5,60 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 35: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Siemens

Platz 34: Siemens

Siemens: -3,58 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

HOCHTIEF

Platz 33: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 32: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

RWE

Platz 31: RWE

RWE: -2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 30: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Continental

Platz 29: Continental

Continental: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 28: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,08 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 27: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Airbus SE

Platz 26: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Symrise

Platz 25: Symrise

Symrise: 1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 24: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

GEA

Platz 23: GEA

GEA: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

BMW

Platz 21: BMW

BMW: 4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 20: Allianz

Allianz: 5,38 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Bayer

Platz 19: Bayer

Bayer: 5,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 18: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,14 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

BASF

Platz 17: BASF

BASF: 6,54 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Fresenius SE

Platz 16: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 6,80 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 15: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Beiersdorf

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 7,62 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Rheinmetall

Platz 13: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 8,49 Prozent

Quelle: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

Merck

Platz 12: Merck

Merck: 9,56 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Henkel vz

Platz 11: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 9,75 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Deutsche Börse

Platz 10: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 12,02 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

EON SE

Platz 9: EON SE

EON SE: 12,13 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 8: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 12,86 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 12,96 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

SAP SE

Platz 6: SAP SE

SAP SE: 13,78 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Hannover Rück

Platz 5: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 14,90 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

adidas

Platz 4: adidas

adidas: 16,00 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

QIAGEN

Platz 3: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 16,45 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Zalando

Platz 2: Zalando

Zalando: 17,71 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Scout24

Platz 1: Scout24

Scout24: 26,87 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

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