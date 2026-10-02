September 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im September deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -33,96 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 49: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -23,35 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 48: RENK
RENK: -20,69 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 47: AUTO1
AUTO1: -20,66 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -16,71 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -15,55 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 44: Schaeffler
Schaeffler: -15,14 Prozent
Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
Platz 43: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -14,42 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 42: DEUTZ
DEUTZ: -13,44 Prozent
Quelle: DEUTZ AG
Platz 41: LANXESS
LANXESS: -13,04 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 40: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -12,57 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 39: Salzgitter
Salzgitter: -12,10 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 38: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -11,89 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 37: KRONES
KRONES: -11,75 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 36: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -11,08 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 35: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -11,04 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 34: IONOS
IONOS: -10,76 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil: -10,61 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 32: United Internet
United Internet: -10,24 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Aurubis
Aurubis: -10,06 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 30: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -9,97 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 29: RTL
RTL: -9,83 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -9,59 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 27: Bechtle
Bechtle: -9,26 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 26: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -8,69 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 25: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -8,59 Prozent
Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: freenet
freenet: -7,42 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 23: TRATON
TRATON: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 22: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -7,20 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Talanx
Talanx: -6,30 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 20: K+S
K+S: -6,18 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 19: TUI
TUI: -4,24 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -3,47 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -3,38 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 15: Fraport
Fraport: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 14: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 13: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -0,98 Prozent
Quelle: http://www.porsche.com
Platz 12: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -0,68 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 11: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 10: Siltronic
Siltronic: 0,25 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: AUMOVIO
AUMOVIO: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: AUMOVIO SE
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 7: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 3: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 7,92 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 2: Evonik
Evonik: 8,46 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 16,54 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com