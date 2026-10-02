DAX 24.939 -1,0%ESt50 6.175 -1,5%MSCI World 4.894 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 11,63 +4,8%Nas 26.872 +0,0%Bitcoin 75.440 +0,0%Euro 1,1235 -0,1%Öl 102,8 +0,5%Gold 4.145 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Tops & Flops

September 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

September 2026: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im September deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30,251.37 EUR -591.16 EUR -1.92 %
News | Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im September 2026 aus
Das Ranking

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Bilfinger SE

Platz 50: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -33,96 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

flatexDEGIRO

Platz 49: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -23,35 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

RENK

Platz 48: RENK

RENK: -20,69 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

AUTO1

Platz 47: AUTO1

AUTO1: -20,66 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Aroundtown SA

Platz 46: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -16,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

TAG Immobilien

Platz 45: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -15,55 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Schaeffler

Platz 44: Schaeffler

Schaeffler: -15,14 Prozent

Quelle: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Nemetschek SE

Platz 43: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -14,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

DEUTZ

Platz 42: DEUTZ

DEUTZ: -13,44 Prozent

Quelle: DEUTZ AG

LANXESS

Platz 41: LANXESS

LANXESS: -13,04 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

HENSOLDT

Platz 40: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -12,57 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Salzgitter

Platz 39: Salzgitter

Salzgitter: -12,10 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

KION GROUP

Platz 38: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -11,89 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

KRONES

Platz 37: KRONES

KRONES: -11,75 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

CTS Eventim

Platz 36: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -11,08 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

PUMA SE

Platz 35: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -11,04 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

IONOS

Platz 34: IONOS

IONOS: -10,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Porsche Automobil

Platz 33: Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil: -10,61 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

United Internet

Platz 32: United Internet

United Internet: -10,24 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Aurubis

Platz 31: Aurubis

Aurubis: -10,06 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

RATIONAL

Platz 30: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -9,97 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

RTL

Platz 29: RTL

RTL: -9,83 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Ströer SE

Platz 28: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -9,59 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Bechtle

Platz 27: Bechtle

Bechtle: -9,26 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

LEG Immobilien

Platz 26: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -8,69 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

Platz 25: TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems

TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems: -8,59 Prozent

Quelle: Oliver Hoffmann / Shutterstock.com

freenet

Platz 24: freenet

freenet: -7,42 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

TRATON

Platz 23: TRATON

TRATON: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

DWS Group GmbH

Platz 22: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -7,20 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Talanx

Platz 21: Talanx

Talanx: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

K+S

Platz 20: K+S

K+S: -6,18 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

TUI

Platz 19: TUI

TUI: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Lufthansa

Platz 18: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Knorr-Bremse

Platz 17: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -3,47 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

WACKER CHEMIE

Platz 16: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -3,38 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Fraport

Platz 15: Fraport

Fraport: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Delivery Hero

Platz 14: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Porsche vz

Platz 13: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

thyssenkrupp

Platz 12: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

HELLA GmbH

Platz 11: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Siltronic

Platz 10: Siltronic

Siltronic: 0,25 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

AUMOVIO

Platz 9: AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: AUMOVIO SE

Nordex

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Sartorius vz

Platz 7: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

Platz 6: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

AIXTRON SE

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

JENOPTIK

Platz 4: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

FUCHS SE VZ

Platz 3: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 7,92 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Evonik

Platz 2: Evonik

Evonik: 8,46 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Elmos Semiconductor

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 16,54 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.