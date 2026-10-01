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Tops & Flops

September 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

September 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Der neunte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
25,199.19 EUR -200.02 EUR -0.79 %
News | Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im September 2026
Das Ranking

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Rheinmetall

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -17,17 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Scout24

Platz 39: Scout24

Scout24: -16,72 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Heidelberg Materials

Platz 38: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -16,64 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Vonovia SE

Platz 37: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -14,36 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -13,53 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

BMW

Platz 35: BMW

BMW: -11,69 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Daimler Truck

Platz 34: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -10,56 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

HOCHTIEF

Platz 33: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -9,15 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Volkswagen (VW) vz

Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -8,99 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Bank

Platz 31: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -8,71 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Deutsche Telekom

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -8,45 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Allianz

Platz 29: Allianz

Allianz: -8,10 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Airbus SE

Platz 28: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -6,19 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Zalando

Platz 27: Zalando

Zalando: -6,04 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

adidas

Platz 26: adidas

adidas: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

EON SE

Platz 25: EON SE

EON SE: -5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Siemens

Platz 24: Siemens

Siemens: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Siemens Energy

Platz 23: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

BASF

Platz 22: BASF

BASF: -4,46 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Beiersdorf

Platz 21: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Brenntag SE

Platz 20: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Continental

Platz 19: Continental

Continental: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Siemens Healthineers

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,92 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Henkel vz

Platz 17: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -3,69 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

SAP SE

Platz 15: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,96 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Fresenius SE

Platz 14: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

GEA

Platz 13: GEA

GEA: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: GEA

Hannover Rück

Platz 12: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Deutsche Börse

Platz 11: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Merck

Platz 10: Merck

Merck: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Bayer

Platz 9: Bayer

Bayer: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Symrise

Platz 8: Symrise

Symrise: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Commerzbank

Platz 6: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

RWE

Platz 5: RWE

RWE: 0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

Platz 4: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

QIAGEN

Platz 3: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

MTU Aero Engines

Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 4,17 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Infineon

Platz 1: Infineon

Infineon: 4,24 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

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