September 2026: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der neunte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im September 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.08.2026 und dem 30.09.2026. Stand ist der 30.09.2026.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -17,17 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Scout24
Scout24: -16,72 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 38: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -16,64 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -14,36 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 36: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -13,53 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 35: BMW
BMW: -11,69 Prozent
Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -10,56 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 33: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -9,15 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -8,99 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -8,71 Prozent
Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -8,45 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Allianz
Allianz: -8,10 Prozent
Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -6,19 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Zalando
Zalando: -6,04 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: adidas
adidas: -5,77 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: EON SE
EON SE: -5,44 Prozent
Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 24: Siemens
Siemens: -4,95 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 23: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -4,74 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Platz 22: BASF
BASF: -4,46 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 21: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 19: Continental
Continental: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,92 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -3,69 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 16: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -3,01 Prozent
Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Platz 15: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,96 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -2,41 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 13: GEA
GEA: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: GEA
Platz 12: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 11: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -1,75 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 10: Merck
Merck: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 9: Bayer
Bayer: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 8: Symrise
Symrise: -1,23 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 7: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 6: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,42 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: RWE
RWE: 0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE
Platz 4: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 3: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 4,17 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 1: Infineon
Infineon: 4,24 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com