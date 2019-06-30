finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
18.09.2019 09:00
Bewerten
(0)

Toshiba Machine Establishes a Local Subsidiary in Italy

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6104) has established a local subsidiary in Italy in order to enhance the sales and service support systems of the Toshiba Machine Groups products in the European market. Our newest subsidiary is now fully operational.

Purpose of establishing a local subsidiary in Italy

The Toshiba Machine Group already has a well-established local subsidiary in England which has been in operation for years. By establishing this additional base in Italy, with excellent access to European countries, we are enhancing sales and technical support to our sales partners and actively developing new markets, thereby improving Toshiba Machines presence in the European market.

Overview of the local subsidiary in Italy

1. Company name: SHIBAURA MACHINE EUROPE S.R.L.

2. Capital: 3,100,000 euros (approximately 3.78 million yen)

(Investment ratio: Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd. 100%)

3. Location: Via Gaudenzio Fantoli 7, Piano 2, 20138, Milano, ITALY

TEL: +39-02-50041667
FAX: +39-02-50041668

Kazuo Takamura, Managing Director of SHIBAURA MACHINE EUROPE S.R.L., expresses his enthusiasm for the European market; "We will make strong efforts to expand our business in the European market where there are a remarkable number of established competitors; increasing and strengthening our ties to the market and contributing to our customer's corporate development through the products of the Group.

Toshiba Machine will strive to broadly contribute to manufacturing by customers in Europe through the establishment of this local subsidiary in Italy, following that in England.

Nachrichten zu Toshiba Machine Co LtdShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Toshiba Machine News
RSS Feed
Toshiba Machine zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Toshiba Machine Co LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Toshiba Machine News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Toshiba Machine News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
HSBC: Ölpreis - Brent - Sprungbrett genutzt  Ziel Jahreshoch?
Die Kunst des Mischens
DZ BANK - Bullen sammeln Kraft für nächsten Trendschub
E.ON wird Monopolist
Video: DAX nahezu unverändert
Der Fehlausbruch als Einstiegssignal
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Pro Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Toshiba Machine-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Toshiba Machine Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit dem Bundes-Coin will die große Koalition das Facebook-Geld stoppen
Das Einhorn WeWork stolpert  auch wegen der Hybris seines Chefs
So früh im Leben öffnet sich für Frauen die Rentenfalle
Inflationsbekämpfung ist so etwas wie eine Sonntagsrede
Deutschland droht seinen Wohlstand zu verspielen

News von

Wird Wirecard bald gekauft? Neue Studie nennt die nächsten Übernahmeziele bei den Zahlungsabwicklern
DAX im Minus: Anleger fiebern Fed-Entscheid entgegen - Entspannung am Ölmarkt
DAX: Leichte Entspannung
E.ON nimmt nach Innogy-Übernahme britische Problemtochter ins Visier
Diese fünf Goldaktien empfiehlt CFRA jetzt zum Kauf

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Spannung vor Entscheidung der US-Notenbank -- FedEx senkt wegen Handelskonflikten Prognose -- Wirecard und Softbank im Fokus

US-Behörde genehmigt Versum-Übernahme durch Merck. Gläubiger sollen den Weg freimachen für die Rettung von GERRY WEBER. Scholz strikt gegen private Digitalwährungen wie Libra. Aramco: Ende September bei Ölproduktion in Abkaik Niveau vor Angriff. Deutsche Börse kooperiert bei Cloudangeboten mit Google.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:01 Uhr
DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Spannung vor Entscheidung der US-Notenbank -- FedEx senkt wegen Handelskonflikten Prognose -- Wirecard und Softbank im Fokus
Sonstiges
09:00 Uhr
Öl-Angriff: Folgen für Aktienmärkte und Rohölpreise
Standardwerte
09:01 Uhr
Wirecard und Softbank besiegeln Kooperation und Beteiligung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001