Trane Technologies Honored by HRH The Prince of Wales with 2021 Inaugural Terra Carta Seal for Sustainability Leadership

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today was named one of the first recipients of the Terra Carta Seal for sustainability leadership by HRH The Prince of Wales at an event held in conjunction with the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). The inaugural 2021 Terra Carta Seal is part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and recognizes global companies that are driving innovation and demonstrating commitment and momentum towards the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. Trane Technologies is one of only 45 global companies to be presented with the prestigious award, showing leadership within industry and a credible, scientific-based transition plan for achieving net zero by 2050.

"Our purpose at Trane Technologies is to boldly challenge whats possible for a sustainable world, said Dave Regnery, CEO for Trane Technologies. "Every day, our 37 thousand employees around the world work to build a better, healthier planet as we help solve for big challenges like climate change and innovate towards a net-zero economy. Being named one of the inaugural Terra Carta Seal recipients is a great honor. We recognize the urgent need for climate leadership, which is why we set ambitious 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge to reduce our customers carbon emissions by a billion metric tons. We are proud to be leading our industry towards the creation of a sustainable future for generations to come.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, said, "The Terra Carta Seal recognizes those organizations which have made a serious commitment to a future that is much more sustainable, and puts Nature, People and the Planet at the heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we are to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren and these businesses have pledged to make it easier for us all to do so.

The Terra Carta launched in January 2021 and aims to provide an integrated roadmap towards an inspiring, inclusive, equitable, prosperous and sustainable future for the sake of present and future generations; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector.

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the worlds biggest sustainability challenges, inspiring industry and global change and creating a more equitable, inclusive world. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the worlds annual emissions) and achieve carbon-neutral operations. Its "Opportunity for All pledge commits to achieving gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

Trane Technologies also announced earlier this week its continued commitment to a 2050 net-zero target and its participation at the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. CEO Dave Regnery will take the global stage and urge businesses and governments to accelerate progress towards decarbonizing buildings, homes and refrigerated transportation by adopting sustainable technology that exists today while innovating for the future.

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

The 2021 inaugural Terra Carta Seal recognizes global corporations that are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to firms who have aligned themselves with the Terra Carta, who are driving innovation and leadership within their industry and who have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognized, scientific metrics for achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

The SMI has partnered with Corporate Knights for this initiative. Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Companies were invited to apply for the inaugural Terra Carta Seal together with active Task Force members of the SMI as of 1 January 2021.

The Terra Carta Seal will be awarded annually to companies who are demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets and care for Nature, People and Planet.

