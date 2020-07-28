  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
01.02.2021 14:12

Trane Technologies Named One of the Worlds Most Admired Companies by Fortune

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fortune Magazine has named Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, to its Worlds Most Admired Companies list. The company has been on the list for nine years, and now appears for the first time under the Trane Technologies name*. The list is widely considered to be the ultimate report card on corporate reputation. Fortune develops it annually with the Korn Ferry Hay Group.

"We are particularly proud to be honored by Fortune as one of the Worlds Most Admired companies, said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Trane Technologies. "This is very meaningful recognition for our people, following our debut in March 2020 and our defining first year as a company focused on climate innovation. Their dedication to our purpose  to boldly challenge whats possible  will create a better, more sustainable planet for generations to come.

With its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, Trane Technologies and leading brands Trane and Thermo King help solve for some of the worlds biggest sustainability challenges. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the worlds annual emissions), carbon-neutral operations, gender parity in leadership and a diverse workforce that represents the communities the company serves.

Trane Technologies has been a leader in healthy and efficient indoor environments for decades. But as the global pandemic has heightened sensitivity to the overall quality of indoor environments, in 2020 Trane Technologies introduced the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces (CHES) to create safer, healthier and more efficient environments for homes, buildings and transportation around the world.

And with social, business and economic resiliency on the line, Trane Technologies has brought expertise and innovative solutions to strengthen the cold chain and support safe, efficient and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Establishing the Worlds Most Admired

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. For the complete rankings, visit www.Fortune.com.

*In March 2020, Trane Technologies debuted as a company focused on climate innovation after completing its Reverse Morris Trust transaction with Gardner Denver, now known as Ingersoll Rand.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

Nachrichten zu Ingersoll-Rand PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ingersoll-Rand News
RSS Feed
Ingersoll-Rand zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ingersoll-Rand PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Ingersoll-Rand News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ingersoll-Rand News
Werbung

Trading-News

Silber kennt kein Halten
DZ BANK - Unterschätzt der Markt diese Warnsignale?
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Henkel, Volkswagen, Adidas
Siltronic für 2021 verhalten optimistisch
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Unser Jahresbericht 2020: "Eine Achterbahnfahrt"
CleanTech: Saubere Technologien als Anlagetrend
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Der ewige Zweite
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Ingersoll-Rand-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Ingersoll-Rand Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Und plötzlich stürzen sich die Reddit-Trader auf das Silber
Müssen wir aufhören, Einfamilienhäuser zu bauen?
Kleinaktionäre im Rausch  Kommt jetzt der Crash?
Sie wollen Schmerzen zufügen  Die Psychologie der Gamestop-Bewegung
Umkämpfter Wohnungsmarkt  In Berlin gibt es die meisten Bewerber pro Inserat

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen unruhige Zeiten bevor
Direktbank DKB startet Strafzinsen am 1. April
Immer noch günstig: Mit Hebel in den österreichischen Aktienmarkt investieren
Auto-Leasing: Die bekanntesten Portale und Autohersteller im Test
Lyxor New Energy ETF: Breitgefächertes Investment in den Klimaschutz

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf Erholungskurs -- Bayer will Corona-Impfstoff von CureVac produzieren -- Stabilus legt dank Automarkt-Erholung zu -- ASOS, FMC, K+S, Sartorius, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank im Fokus

Großbritannien sichert sich Impfstoff-Dosen des Herstellers Valneva. Stadtwerke reichen zweite Klage gegen RWE-E.ON-Deal ein. Erste Anzeichen einer Erholung im Auftaktquartal - thyssenkrupp-Chefin sieht bei Liberty-Angebot noch Klärungsbedarf. EnBW-Aktie: Braunkohle-Vertrag mit Bund noch nicht unterzeichnet. AstraZeneca-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen - AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen