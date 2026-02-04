Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Transaction in Own Shares



03-Aug-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Thursday 30th July 2026 to Friday 31st July 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026.

Date of purchase Ordinary shares purchased Volume weighted Average Price Paid (GBp) Lowest price paid (GBp) Highest price paid (GBp) 31/07/26

40,000

615.1304

609.0

624.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,940,612 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,105,838.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 31/07/2026 1037 624.00 11:01:30 00082085705TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 888 624.00 11:01:30 00082085704TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 344 623.00 11:01:30 00082085706TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 185 623.00 11:04:46 00082085779TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 565 623.00 11:04:46 00082085778TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 102 619.50 11:58:56 00082087132TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1074 620.50 12:00:49 00082087218TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 877 620.00 12:01:53 00082087257TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1008 620.50 12:15:52 00082087473TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 939 620.00 12:36:53 00082088197TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 624 619.00 12:37:05 00082088209TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 315 619.00 12:37:05 00082088210TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1070 617.50 13:12:25 00082089154TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1178 617.50 13:12:25 00082089153TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 391 615.50 13:29:37 00082089830TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 700 615.50 13:29:37 00082089829TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 999 617.50 13:50:06 00082090489TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 397 618.50 13:50:06 00082090490TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 78 619.00 13:50:06 00082090491TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1067 619.00 14:09:06 00082091303TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 241 619.50 14:09:06 00082091306TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 397 619.50 14:09:06 00082091305TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 32 619.50 14:09:06 00082091304TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 885 621.00 14:29:05 00082092445TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1188 620.50 14:29:05 00082092446TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 46 620.00 14:32:16 00082092746TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 156 620.00 14:32:16 00082092745TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 355 619.00 14:36:24 00082093178TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 611 619.00 14:36:24 00082093177TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 144 614.50 14:42:38 00082093684TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 781 614.50 14:42:38 00082093685TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 889 612.00 15:01:02 00082095150TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1051 610.50 15:07:37 00082095653TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 904 609.50 15:08:40 00082095722TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 59 609.00 15:13:56 00082096144TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 560 609.00 15:14:20 00082096179TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 308 609.00 15:14:20 00082096178TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 276 609.50 15:24:02 00082096875TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1014 609.50 15:24:02 00082096874TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1023 609.50 15:24:09 00082096882TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1065 611.00 15:32:41 00082097445TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1004 611.00 15:32:41 00082097444TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 964 611.50 15:41:42 00082097996TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 387 611.00 15:41:42 00082097997TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 758 611.00 15:42:02 00082098017TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 273 611.00 15:42:02 00082098018TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 381 611.00 15:46:06 00082098152TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 36 611.00 15:46:12 00082098157TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 350 611.00 15:54:19 00082098546TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 192 611.00 15:54:50 00082098585TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 60 612.50 15:59:23 00082098815TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 61 612.50 15:59:23 00082098814TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 3042 612.50 15:59:23 00082098816TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 195 612.50 15:59:23 00082098817TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1168 612.50 15:59:23 00082098818TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 192 612.50 15:59:23 00082098820TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 399 612.50 15:59:23 00082098819TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 334 611.50 16:05:05 00082099221TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 803 611.50 16:06:55 00082099345TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 1058 611.50 16:09:24 00082099564TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 926 611.50 16:09:24 00082099563TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 844 612.50 16:16:34 00082100144TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 6 612.50 16:16:34 00082100143TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 116 612.50 16:16:34 00082100142TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 415 612.50 16:16:48 00082100183TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 213 612.50 16:16:48 00082100182TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.