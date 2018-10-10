Transcat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

Transcat,
Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNS) ("Transcat or the "Company), a leading provider
of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument
services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld
test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it will
release its second quarter fiscal year 2019 results after the close of
financial markets on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the
financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate
strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone:
201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.transcat.com/investor-relations
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of
the teleconference call until Wednesday, October 31, 2018. To listen to
the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number
13683727 or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations,
where a transcript will be posted once available.
ABOUT TRANSCAT
Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair,
inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on
providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated
industries, including life science, aerospace and defense,
pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat
provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration
services and in-house services through 21 Calibration Service Centers
strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.
The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcats
ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the
industry.
Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that
markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand
instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company
believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings,
experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and
compelling value proposition for its customers.
Transcats growth strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of
its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities,
strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution
platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to
expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and
capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its
business model.
More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.
