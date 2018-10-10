finanzen.net
10.10.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Transcat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNS) ("Transcat or the "Company), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2019 results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call

Wednesday, October 24, 2018
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.transcat.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Wednesday, October 31, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13683727 or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, including life science, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services and in-house services through 21 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcats ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcats growth strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Transcat IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
21.09.18
Transcat Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? (Zacks)
22.07.18
Ausblick: Transcat stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
15.06.18
How Transcat (TRNS) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry (Zacks)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Transcat News
RSS Feed
Transcat zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Transcat IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.08.2018Transcat BuySingular Research
15.11.2017Transcat BuySingular Research
23.08.2017Transcat BuyDougherty & Company LLC
21.08.2018Transcat BuySingular Research
15.11.2017Transcat BuySingular Research
23.08.2017Transcat BuyDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Transcat IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Transcat News

21.09.18Transcat Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?
Weitere Transcat News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Prämienaktion nur noch 10 Tage!
Wenn die Zinsen steigen  ComStage Bund-Future Short ETF
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK - Brent nach Breakout auf Vierjahreshoch weiter im Rally-Modus!
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT WIKIFOLIO
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Mit dem Schreck davongekommen
Vontobel: Gold wieder deutlich unter USD 1.200 je Feinunze gefallen
ING Markets: DAX - 11.800 Punkte haben gehalten!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Transcat-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Transcat Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Googles neue Allianz ist ein Albtraum für die deutschen Banken
Was die FED vermutlich gerade besser macht als die EZB
Der komplizierte Weg zur Kilometer-Marke
Erdogan erklärt der Marktwirtschaft den Krieg
Das sind Deutschlands mächtigste Aufsichtsräte

News von

DAX schließt nach vier Verlusttagen im Plus - Wirecard-Aktie nach Einbruch gefragt
Infineon-Aktie & Co.: Das sind die fünf Top-Favoriten der Baader Bank
Wirecard-Aktie plus zehn Prozent: Zahlungsabwickler verspricht anhaltenden Boom
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum die Korrektur vom Montag eine Einstiegschance ist
Dax-Chartanalyse: Der Blick aus der Vogelperspektive macht Hoffnung

News von

Für Besitzer von Android-Handys hat Microsoft Windows 10 gerade unverzichtbar gemacht
Warum mit billigen Flügen bei Ryanair, easyJet und Co. bald Schluss sein könnte
Was man auf die Frage "Warum wollen Sie den Job wechseln?" keinesfalls antworten sollte
Handwerker per Internet: Wie Myhammer mit einem kompletten Strategiewechsel erfolgreich geworden ist
Rewe will eine ungewöhnliche Einnahmequelle nutzen - auch Lidl und Aldi haben sie schon für sich entdeckt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Minus -- Massiver Kurseinbruch an der Wall Street -- Italienische Staatsanleihen stark unter Druck -- Höherer Auftragseingang bei Nordex -- Zalando, Luxus-Aktien im Fokus

Allianz peilt Immobilien-Portfolio von 100 Milliarden Euro an. Großinvestition des Optik-Konzern Zeiss bis 2023 in Jena. CVS darf US-Krankenversicherer Aetna übernehmen. Bundesregierung will Milliarden für Batteriezellen geben - Ford und VARTA im Konsortium.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Minus -- Massiver Kurseinbruch an der Wall Street -- Italienische Staatsanleihen stark unter Druck -- Höherer Auftragseingang bei Nordex -- Zalando, Luxus-Aktien im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:12 Uhr
Zweitgrößter Investor wird Tesla untreu: NIO-Aktie legt trotz schwachem Gesamtmarkt erneut deutlich zu
Sonstiges
22:13 Uhr
China wirft morgen US-Staatsanleihen im Wert von 3 Milliarden Dollar auf den Markt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.912626
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
AlibabaA117ME
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BASFBASF11
RWE AG St.703712