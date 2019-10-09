finanzen.net
09.10.2019 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Transcat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNS) ("Transcat or the "Company), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2020 results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

Wednesday, October 23, 2019
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.transcat.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Wednesday, October 30, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13694759 or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

ABOUT TRANSCAT
Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, including life science, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services and in-house services through 21 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcats ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcats strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize its inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Nachrichten zu Transcat IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Transcat News
RSS Feed
Transcat zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Transcat IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.08.2018Transcat BuySingular Research
15.11.2017Transcat BuySingular Research
23.08.2017Transcat BuyDougherty & Company LLC
21.08.2018Transcat BuySingular Research
15.11.2017Transcat BuySingular Research
23.08.2017Transcat BuyDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Transcat IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Transcat News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Transcat News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent: technische Reaktion bietet Short-Chance!
Sechs Fakten über die Deutschen und ihr Geld
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT BASTIAN GALUSCHKA
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf Ergebnisse der Handelsgespräche.
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Q4: Das Beste kommt zum Schluss
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Branchenführer LVMH mit guten Aussichten?
Diesem deutschen Pharma-Unternehmen droht die Entnahme aus dem EURO STOXX 50
Chip-Krise setzt Samsung zu - Aktie stabilisiert sich
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Transcat-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Transcat Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

China offenbar zu partiellem Handelsabkommen mit USA bereit
Amerikas Notenbank fürchtet den nächsten Lehman-Moment
Das müssen Sie über den Reichmacher-Fonds wissen
USA setzen chinesische Unternehmen auf schwarze Liste
Diese vier Männer herrschen über Deutschlands Wirtschaft

News von

Goldpreis: Kräftige Verkaufswelle unter Profis
Strafzinsen: So schützen Sie Ihr Geld
DAX: Was kommt nach der Zwischenerholung?
DAX im Minus: Handelsstreit und Brexit-Sorgen drücken Börsen - Qiagen-Aktie fällt
Wirecard-Aktie vor großer Trendwende? Warum Anleger und Analysten den Titel so lieben

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wall Street schließt höher -- US-Notenbank: Fed-Vertreter sehen wachsende Risiken -- Commerzbank will wohl tausende Stellen streichen -- Wirecard, DWS, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

LVMH wächst im dritten Quartal stärker als erwartet. Schaeffler baut in Deutschland bis zu 1.300 weitere Stellen ab. Neue thyssenkrupp-Chefin kündigt Jobabbau an. EVOTEC und Celmatix kooperieren bei Therapien für Frauenerkrankungen. Uber-Investment wird für Paypal zur Belastung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wall Street schließt höher -- US-Notenbank: Fed-Vertreter sehen wachsende Risiken -- Commerzbank will wohl tausende Stellen streichen -- Wirecard, DWS, Deutsche Börse im Fokus
Immobilien
22:24 Uhr
Sind deutsche Immobilien weiter interessant?
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Johnson & Johnson-Aktie gibt ab: Männer-Brüste durch Medikament? Milliarden-Urteil gegen J&J
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Nordex AGA0D655
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400