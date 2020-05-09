  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
JETZT LIVE: Die drei Ds für Trader sind DAX, Dow, Daytrading - wie und wann Trader das Triple-D für sich optimal nutzen Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
12.04.2021 17:45

Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Strasbourg, France, April 12, 2021, 05:45 pm CET  Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below:

- SmallCap Event  Digital event
14 & 15 April 2021

- KEMPEN LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE - 2021 Thematic Virtual Series
21 April 2021 - Immuno and Targeted Oncology

- Spring European Midcap Event  Digital event
22 & 23 June 2021

***

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgenes programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells. The Companys clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).
With Transgenes myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Companys activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities agreement with development phases, and development. The Companys ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Companys actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgenes website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Nachrichten zu Transgene S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Transgene News
RSS Feed
Transgene zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Transgene S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Schnell noch reinklicken!

Die Aktienindizes DAX und DOW gehören zu den meistgehandelten Werten weltweit! Im Online-Seminar erhalten Sie jetzt live interessante Einblicke in den Handel der Indizes und erfahren, wie Sie Daytrading optimal für sich nutzen können!

Schnell noch reinklicken!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Transgene News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Transgene News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Ausblick zweites Quartal: Folgt eine Überraschung?
Newmont und Pan American Silver: Zwei Minenaktien vor wichtigen Widerständen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Ausbruchsbewegung
Biontech operativ stark - Aktie bricht nach oben aus
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Warum Risiken am Aktienmarkt keine Rolle spielen
Magazin: Aktive und passive Anlagestrategie Allvest - Jahresbericht 2020
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Einheitssteuer - für alle?!
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Fliegt uns das ins Gesicht?
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Transgene-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Transgene Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause
Mit der AIF-Idee kehrt ein Liebling der deutschen Sparer zurück
Jetzt zeigt sich, wie die EZB-Politik unseren Wohlstand gefährdet
Angst vor einer Nachzahlung? In 3 Fällen ist sie besonders berechtigt
Der Börsengang des Jahres und das Geheimnis des Amazon-Erfolgs

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Experten erwarten Fortsetzung der Aktienhausse - Was das bedeutet
Newsticker Corona: USA - Geben ab nächster Woche Impfung für alle Erwachsenen frei
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger in Europa vor Berichtssaison verhalten
Auf das Ende der Dollar- Aufwertung setzen: So geht's
Top Thema: CDU-Spitzen klar für Laschet - Druck auf Söder in K-Frage

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt letztlich leicht zurück -- Aphria mit mehr Verlust -- BaFin prüft Mitarbeitergeschäfte mit GameStop- und AMC-Aktien -- Alibaba, Roche, Bayer, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Stabilus wird optimistischer fürs Geschäftsjahr. Microsoft kauft Nuance. US-Notenbankpräsident Powell erwartet mehr Wachstum in den USA. Sanofi investiert in Impfstoffproduktionsanlage in Singapur. TOTAL will ab 2025 Öl in Uganda pumpen. Vodafone kritisiert Glasfaserstrategie der Deutschen Telekom. TUI-Chef zuversichtlich: 'Einige gute Signale und Entwicklungen'.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen