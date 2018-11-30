Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Regulatory News:
Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs
and develops virus-based immunotherapies against cancers and infectious
diseases today announces that Management will participate in the
upcoming investor events set out below:
-
Journée Valeurs Moyennes SFAF (Mid Cap Day, organized by the French
Financial Analysts Society): 14 May 2019 Paris, France
-
Spring Midcap Event: 17 & 18 June 2019 Paris, France
-
HealthTech Investor Day: 24 & 25 June 2019 Paris, France
Notes to editors
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly
traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing
targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious
diseases. Transgenes programs utilize viral vector technology with the
goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The
Companys lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic
vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus
against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against
HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other
programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic
vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an
oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).
With its
proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in
viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional
oncolytic viruses.
myvacTM, an individualized
MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens,
completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050 is the first
candidate
selected from the myvac platform.
Additional
information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Follow
us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA
Disclaimer
This press release contains
forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results
of preclinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the
results of the clinical trials currently underway, (ii) regulatory
authorities will agree with the Companys further development plans for
its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and
commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on
satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of
these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Companys
activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development.
For
a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Companys
actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to
differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please
refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques) section of the
Document de Reìfeìrence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgenes website (www.transgene.fr).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future.
