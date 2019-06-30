finanzen.net
29.08.2019 17:45
Bewerten
(0)

Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies against cancers today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below:

  • H. C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference: September 9 & 10, 2019  New York, USA
  • Portzamparc Biotech Conference: September 10, 2019  Paris, France
  • Large & Midcap Event: October 14 & 15, 2019  Paris, France
  • Bryan Garnier Annual Healthcare Conference: November 12, 2019  Paris, France
  • Actionaria: November 21 & 22, 2019  Paris, France
  • Eigenkapital Forum: November 26 & 27, 2019  Frankfurt, Germany

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2019 Financial Results
September 18, 2019, after close of market

About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgenes programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Companys lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive cancers, and TG6002, an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. myvac, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050, the first candidate selected from the myvac platform, will enter the clinic for the treatment of ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results of preclinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials currently underway, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the Companys further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Companys activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development.
For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Companys actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques) section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgenes website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Nachrichten zu Transgene S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Transgene News
RSS Feed
Transgene zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Transgene S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Transgene News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Transgene News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Diesem DAX-Gründungsmitglied droht der Abstieg!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verbleibt unter Hürde
Nike trotzt Gewinnrückgang
Langfristiges Vertrauen in Klöckner-Aktie
HSBC: Berliner Mietendeckel wirkt sich auf Immobilien-Aktien aus
Vontobel: Gold  Der Bullenmarkt läuft weiter
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Transgene-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Transgene Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Italien befreit sich vom Salvini-Makel  die Märkte feiern
So will die Politik die deutschen Sparer retten
Ich denke, da dürfen wir nicht zu viel erwarten
So soll künftig jedes E-Auto mit Strom versorgt werden
Wenn Ihr Nachbar Sie zur Elektro-Ladesäule zwingt

News von

DAX: Letzte Chance auf Erholung?
Dax schwächer: Europas Anleger fürchten ungeregelten Brexit - Thomas Cook-Aktie stürzt ab
Lufthansa-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Was jetzt noch immer in den Kursen steckt
DAX: So erkennen Sie den Trendwechsel
Deutsche Bank im Besitz von Trumps Steuerunterlagen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Kursgewinnen -- Wirecard erhält begehrtes Investment-Rating von Moody's -- Fielmann steigert Gewinn überproportional -- PUMA, Amazon, Steinhoff im Fokus

Banken erholt - Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie steigen. Bitcoin rauscht ab. Stühlerücken im UBS-Vorstand - Blessing und Koerner gehen. Axel Springer verlässt MDAX - CANCOM rückt auf, Instone im SDAX. BASF verkauft Pigmentgeschäft wie erwartet an japanischen Chemiekonzern Dic.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:39 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Kursgewinnen -- Wirecard erhält begehrtes Investment-Rating von Moody's -- Fielmann steigert Gewinn überproportional -- PUMA, Amazon, Steinhoff im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:51 Uhr
Fielmann-Aktie unentschlossen: Fielmann steigert nach endgültigen Zahlen Gewinn überproportional
Aktie im Fokus
17:53 Uhr
BASF-Aktie gewinnt: BASF verkauft Pigmentgeschäft wie erwartet an japanischen Chemiekonzern Dic
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
SteinhoffA14XB9
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400