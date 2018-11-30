Transgene: Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2019

Regulatory News:
Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that
designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies announced that the
Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary sessions) of
Transgenes shareholders will be held on May 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the
Companys registered office (400, boulevard Gonthier dAndernach, 67400
Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France).
The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions
was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires
(BALO) n° 38 of March 29, 2019.
These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the
General Meeting.
Information and documents pertaining to the Combined General Meeting are
available in the Investors / General Shareholders Meeting section of
Transgenes website www.transgene.fr/AG2019.
Notes to editors
About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology
company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for
the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgenes programs
utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly
killing infected or cancerous cells. The Companys lead clinical-stage
programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung
cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a
therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The
Company has several other programs in clinical development, including
TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B)
and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors). With
its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise
in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of
multifunctional oncolytic viruses.
myvacTM, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy
platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative
research portfolio. TG4050, the first candidate selected from the myvacTM
platform, will enter the clinic for the treatment of ovarian
cancer and head and neck cancer.
Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are
subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual
results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no
guarantee that (i) the results of pre-clinical work and prior clinical
trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials
currently underway, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the
Companys further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the
Company will find development and commercialization partners for its
therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions,
if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant
negative outcome for the Companys activities, perspectives, financial
situation, results and development.
For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the
Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques)
section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgenes website (www.transgene.fr).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190509005691/en/