finanzen.net
+++ Solidvest - die prämierte Online-Vermögensverwaltung der DJE Kapital AG mit bis zu 500 EUR Bonus. Zu den Experten. +++-w-
14.11.2019 17:45
Bewerten
(0)

Transgene Provides Q3 2019 Business Update, with Focus on Recently Announced Efficacy Results of TG4001

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces its business update for the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

Key events of the third quarter 2019

  • TG4001: Promising Phase 1b data in patients with HPV-positive cancers presented at ESMO at the end of September. Combination regimen of Transgenes therapeutic vaccine TG4001 and avelumab showed durable partial responses in 3 of the 6 difficult-to-treat patients treated with the higher dose of TG4001 (more than 30% reduction in tumor size). These data suggest that this TG4001 based combination could provide a much-improved treatment option for patients who receive second-line treatment for HPV-positive cancers. The median overall survival with currently available treatments remains below 11 months and median progression-free survival is between 2 and 4 months; overall response rates are around 10-15%.
    The data presented at ESMO also confirmed that TG4001 stimulated the immune system and favorably modified the tumor micro-environment, an element that is key in the success of immunotherapies. The Phase 2 part of the trial is ongoing; interim Phase-2 data are expected during the first half of 2020.
  • TG4050: Transgene received approvals to start the first clinical trials with myvac from the UK and French health authorities (MHRA and ANSM). The FDA clearance to proceed with a trial of TG4050 was obtained in May 2019. Both Phase 1 clinical trials of TG4050, in the US and Europe, are expected to start before the end of the year.
  • TG6002: Transgene received approval from the MHRA (UK) to start a Phase 1/2 clinical trial with TG6002 administered via an intrahepatic artery (IHA) infusion in colorectal cancer patients with unresectable liver metastases. The IHA route of administration is expected to deliver TG6002 to the tumor at a higher hepatic concentration to increase efficiency while limiting systemic exposure to patients. This is in addition to the ongoing Phase 1/2 study that is evaluating TG6002 when given via the intravenous (IV) route in patients with CRC. The trial is expected to begin before the end of 2019.
  • Pexa-Vec: On August 2, 2019, Transgene announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) of the PHOCUS Phase 3 trial in HCC recommended that SillaJen stop the study based on the IDMCs assessment that the trial was unlikely to meet its primary objective at the time of the final analysis. On September 18, 2019, Transgene announced its decision to stop its Phase 1/2 trial evaluating Pexa-Vec in combination with nivolumab in this indication (first-line treatment of advanced liver cancer).

Transgene confirms that the first efficacy readouts from the trial evaluating TG4010 in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of lung cancer will be communicated during the course of December 2019.

Operating revenue

The following table summarizes the third quarter operating revenue for 2019 compared to the same period in 2018:

 

Q3

First Nine Months

In millions of euros

2019

2018

2019

2018

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements

2.0

0.4

3.4

1.0

Government financing for research expenditures

1.5

1.5

4.6

4.3

Other revenue

0.3

35.6

0.4

35.7

Operating revenue

3.8

37.5

8.4

41.0

Revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements, amounted to 3.4 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared with 1.0 million in the same period in 2018. These revenues are mainly derived from the collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca on the Invir.IO® program. An initial payment of 8.9 million ($10 million) was received in June 2019 and is recognized as income based on the progress of the activities associated with the collaboration until 2020. As of September 30, 2019, the income recognized was 2.5 million.

As of September 30, 2019, government financing for research expenditures mainly in the form of a research tax credit amounted to 4.5 million versus 4.3 million over the same period in 2018.

In the third quarter of 2018, Transgene saw a significant increase in operating revenues due to the sale of the Chinese rights of TG1050 to Tasly Biopharmaceuticals for 35.6 million ($41 million) in July 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets

Cash, cash equivalents, and other current financial assets stood at 53.9 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to 16.9 million as of December 31, 2018. This increase is due to the completion of a 48.7 million rights issue, that was settled on July 4, 2019. In the first nine months of 2019, Transgenes cash burn was 10.1 million, excluding the net proceed from the rights issue, compared to 14.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Outlook

Transgene confirms that it expects to have a net cash burn target of approximately 20 million for 2019. Following the rights issue which completed in July 2019, Transgene has extended its financial visibility until 2022.

***

About Transgene
Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgenes programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Companys lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive cancers, and TG6002, an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors.
With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. myvac, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050, the first candidate selected from the myvac platform, will enter the clinic for the treatment of ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr.
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Companys activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities agreement with development phases, and development. The Companys ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Companys actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque) section of the Document de Référence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgenes website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Nachrichten zu Transgene S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Transgene News
RSS Feed
Transgene zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Transgene S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Transgene News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Transgene News
Werbung

Inside

Solidvest: FMM-Methode 2.0: Eine klassische Anlagephilosophie wird digitalisiert
DekaBank: EUR-USD-Anstieg verdeckt anhaltende Euro-Schwäche
Money, Markets & Machines: Automatisierte Geldanlage
SOCIETE GENERALE: INLINE-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF BRENT ROHÖL - JETZT AUF SEITWÄRTSKURSE SPEKULIEREN
HSBC: Nordex und Vestas mit Hoffnungsschimmer
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Ziel verpasst
Automarktschwäche trifft Lanxess - Aktie stabil
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Transgene-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Transgene Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Günstig und sicher  So funktionieren die schlauen Türschlösser
Das ist die beste Sparidee für den Rest Ihres Lebens
Der Negativzins befeuert das Dilemma der deutschen Prekär-Sparer
Die deutsche Angst vor dem Bitcoin

News von

DAX: Auf dem Weg zum Jahresendziel
DAX im Minus: Trumps neue Zolldrohungen verunsichern Europa-Anleger - Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie im Aufwind
Steigt jetzt die Nel Asa-Aktie? Größter Short-Investor reduziert erneut seine Wette
Die besten Aktien für die Jahresendrally
Tesla-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Wann es zum großen Kaufsignal kommt

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Allianz kann Tochter in China gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S mit Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus

Chiles Peso auf Rekordtief. BMW intensiviert Forschung zu Batteriezellen. Koalition will Zugang zu Apple-Chip für mobiles Bezahlen erzwingen. Thermo Fisher erwägt anscheinend Übernahme von QIAGEN. Hauptaktionär von CTS Eventim verkauft Aktienpaket. Versicherer Zurich setzt sich ehrgeizigere Ziele. Deutsche Bank erhält grünes Licht für Deal mit BNP Paribas.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:15 Uhr
DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Allianz kann Tochter in China gründen -- RWE hebt Prognose an -- K+S mit Gewinnwarnung -- Merck, Daimler, Henkel, Wirecard, CANCOM, DWS im Fokus
Autos
18:09 Uhr
Kosten im Blick: Darum sind Elektroautos in der Wartung und Haltung günstiger als herkömmliche Autos
Sonstiges
18:21 Uhr
Bobby Lee: Bitcoin-Marktkapitalisierung wird Gold 2028 übertreffen - dank gewaltigem Kurssprung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
EVOTEC SE566480
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
K+S AGKSAG88
CommerzbankCBK100
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81