21.10.2019 14:30
Trend Micro Acquires Cloud Conformity to Cement Its Position as the Global Leader in Cloud Security 

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the global leader in cloud security, today announced it has acquired Cloud Conformity, an innovative Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company. The acquisition instantly broadens the cloud services Trend Micro can secure and resolves often overlooked security issues caused by cloud infrastructure misconfiguration.

Trend Micros strategy is built to ensure cloud security without disrupting how customers need to do business. This acquisition builds upon Trend Micros continuous innovation in cloud security, adding complementary capabilities that automatically identify and fix a range of cloud infrastructure configuration issues. It also optimizes costs and helps ensure compliance with leading industry regulatory standards such as PCI, GDPR, HIPAA and NIST.

"We have been laser focused on building integrated security for the cloud since its birth over a decade ago, unlike other vendors who are now attempting to stitch together disparate cloud technologies, said Eva Chen, chief executive officer for Trend Micro. "As more enterprises move to the cloud, our customers feel theyre operating amid a wild-west approach to cloud implementations that leave them with unmanaged risk. As an AWS technology Partner of the Year for 2019, Cloud Conformity understands these implementations and the risks. Their offering perfectly complements our own portfolio and provides immediate value to customers. Both the people and technology are a great fit for Trend Micro.

In purposeful acquisitions, people matter as much as the technology, and Trend Micro will nurture and grow both as part of its market-leading cloud security strategy. The addition of all of Cloud Conformitys employees brings valuable expertise and experience, along with the technology, to help businesses build in the cloud more effectively, not just build securely.

According to Gartner, "Through 2023, at least 99% of cloud security failures will be the customers fault.1 Gartner also states, "Through 2024, organizations implementing a CSPM offering and extending this into development will reduce cloud-related security incidents due to misconfiguration by 80%.1 Trend Micros comprehensive set of cloud security services provide assurance for businesses that their risk is effectively managed while simultaneously meeting compliance standards.

"Our rapid expansion with AWS, complemented by our dedication to security and compliance, is made actionable and scalable through the Cloud Conformity tool, Russell Jones, principal architect for Virgin Australia. "Their product provides us with greater visibility, the ability to improve performance and optimize costs, assuring continuous resilience as we grow.

"Our research is clear that organizations of all sizes are adopting cloud-based delivery and, in doing so, are often using not only compute services, but also storage, messaging, and many other services, said Fernando Montenegro, principal analyst with 451 Research. "With this acquisition, Trend Micro is able to extend its security offerings to organizations looking for assistance with cloud security beyond securing compute workloads.

"We are excited for the opportunities that will come from being part of the leading cloud security provider  amplifying what we do best, while allowing our offerings to expand in ways we couldnt have done on our own, said Michael Watts, chief executive officer of Cloud Conformity. "We think customers will love this simplified approach to security and compliance across their entire cloud environment, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud  providing security guardrails to let them go faster and do more.

Trend Micro is making the Cloud Conformity solution immediately available. For more information, please visit: http://trendmicro.com/cloudconformity.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

1 Gartner, Inc.; Innovation Insight for Cloud Security Posture Management; 25 January 2019 | G00377795

