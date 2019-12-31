finanzen.net
Gold boomt: Warum das Edelmetall in keinem Depot fehlen darf. In der neuen Ausgabe von BÖRSE ONLINE. Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
09.06.2020 18:27

Trend Micro Named a Global Cybersecurity Channel "Champion by Canalys

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been placed in the Champions quadrant of the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix, in recognition of major investments and improvements in the channel over the past year.

Canalys recognized Trend Micros significant investments in its channel program over the last year, particularly highlighting its partner portal improvements that include significant investments in deal registration, sales kits, promotions and training. The enhancement of the companys Managed Service Provider (MSP) program with a central licensing management platform; and the offering of SOCaaS to automate cross-customer and cross-product threat analysis received particular praise from Canalys. The closer alignment AWSs CPPO program was also highlighted as major step.

"Trend Micro has always been 100% committed to the channel and were delighted to be named a champion by Canalys, said Louise McEvoy, vice president of U.S. channel, Trend Micro. "It is recognition of the hard work our teams around the globe have put in over the past year, and theres even more to come in 2020 as we continue to refresh our partner program, launch new platforms and services and pursue new growth opportunities.

The latest Canalys matrix sees Trend Micro move up from a "growers to "champions position in 2020, with its highest-rated benchmark metrics in product availability and supply (79.3%) and ease of doing business (75.4%). Usefulness of portal and tools (72.6%) provided by Trend Micro was also ranked highly by partners.

For 2020, Trend Micro will refresh its partner program with an adjusted discount structure to drive deeper engagement with enterprise partners, and plans to launch new Customer Success Services to provide business insight and assessment for partners to deliver to customers and prospects.

Over the coming months, Trend Micro is also committed to recruiting and growing hundreds of MSPs by providing support services and increased profitability, and generating more leads with partners via solution campaigns, promotions, incentives, and its demand generation self-services platform.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

Nachrichten zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.05.20
Trend Micro: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
11.05.20
Ausblick: Trend Micro veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Trend Micro legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
18.03.20
Jetzt patchen! Antiviren-Software von Trend Micro unter Beschuss (Heise)
20.02.20
Trend Micro: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.02.20
Ausblick: Trend Micro veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.01.20
Mitsubishi Electric über Zero-Day-Lücke in Trend Micro OfficeScan angegriffen (ZDNet.de)
10.01.20
Trend Micro: Schädliche Apps im Play Store nutzen kritische Android-Lücke aus (ZDNet.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trend Micro News
RSS Feed
Trend Micro zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trend Micro Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Trend Micro News

13.05.20Trend Micro: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
11.05.20Ausblick: Trend Micro veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Weitere Trend Micro News
Werbung

Trading-News

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Kürzungen bei Dividendenzahlungen? Nicht bei diesem Dividendenaristokraten!
Webinar - Autopilot mit Einzeltiteln
IBM zieht Konsequenzen - Aktie mit Ausbruch
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Anlegen mit kühlem Kopf
Exporo: Neu auf Rügen: Ab 1  in hochklassige Ferienimmobilie investieren
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Trend Micro-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Trend Micro Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese 50-Euro-Idee bringt Ihrem Kind mit 18 ein kleines Vermögen
Von 19 auf 16  So kommt die Steuersenkung wirklich bei Ihnen an
Diese Aktien profitieren vom Konjunkturpaket
Diese Fallen lauern beim Bezahlen im Urlaub
Hier ist der deutsche Euro in diesem Sommer am wertvollsten

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- Diess warf VW-Konzernkontrolleuren Straftaten vor -- Heidelberger Druck erwartet hohen Verlust -- Lufthansa, Apple, Tesla, Amazon im Fokus

Tiffany: Quartalsverlust in Corona-Krise - Übernahme durch LVMH geht voran. SCP und METRO schließen Real-Verkauf zum 25. Juni ab. Eurowings stockt ihr Flugprogramm wieder auf. Haftantrag wegen Manipulationsvorwurfs gegen Samsung-Erbe abgelehnt. Rückschlag in der Autobranche - NORMA-Aktie besonders unter Druck. Merck: Partnerschaft für Vertrieb von Flüssigkristallfenstern. BAT kappt Umsatz- und Gewinnprognose. Uniper baut Kernkraftwerke in Schweden zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:08 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- Diess warf VW-Konzernkontrolleuren Straftaten vor -- Heidelberger Druck erwartet hohen Verlust -- Lufthansa, Apple, Tesla, Amazon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:41 Uhr
Welcher Konzern erreicht zuerst eine Marktkapitalisierung von 2 Billionen US-Dollar? - Wells Fargo-Analyst setzt auf Microsoft
Ausland
18:38 Uhr
Ausblick: Zara-Mutter Inditex stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
TUITUAG00
Scout24 AGA12DM8
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M