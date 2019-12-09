finanzen.net
09.12.2019 19:47
Trend Micro Named A Leader in Cloud Workload Security by Top Independent Research Firm

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it received the highest score in the current offering and strategy categories, and among the second highest scores in the market presence category, in The Forrester Wave: Cloud Workload Security, Q4 2019. Trend Micro believes that this recognition underscores the leadership of its cloud offerings and strategy as the peak of the cloud security market.

Forrester rigorously evaluated 13 competitive security vendors across 30 criterion and in three distinct areas: current offering, strategy and market presence.

"Weve invested significantly in our cloud security offerings, and I view this report as validation of our vision, continued innovation, and strong execution, said Steve Quane, executive vice president of network defense and hybrid cloud security at Trend Micro. "We were one of the first security vendors to predict the growing appetite for cloud workload security solutions, and I think we have hit the bullseye on combining technology, partnerships and seamless integration of acquisitions over time.

In addition to its comprehensiveness, Forrester recognized Trend Micros cloud security offering in multiple areas including:

  • "The solution is ideal for large firms with broad Cloud Workload Security (CWS) needs across workloads, hypervisors and containers.
  • "The OS level, agent-based protections are very strong and include malware and memory protection, file integrity monitoring, host-based firewall, intrusion detection/intrusion prevention, log inspection and application binary control, the report noted.
  • "Role-based access control (RBAC) is very flexible for administrators. Container runtime and pre-runtime checks are comprehensive, and the solution exposes a broad API for Deep Security policy control.

Trend Micro provides optimized protection for workloads running on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, VMware and Docker, allowing customers to automate deployment for streamlined compliance and seamlessly secure DevOps.

To download a complimentary copy of the full report, click here.

Trend Micro believes that this report complements another recently published recognition by another top analyst firm. The company was named the #1 vendor in Software-Defined Compute (SDC) workload protection by IDC in their new independent report: Worldwide Software Defined Compute Workload Security Market Shares, 2018 (DOC #US45638919, NOVEMBER 2019). This report revealed Trend Micro achieved a market share lead of 35.5%, almost triple its nearest competitor in 2018.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

