finanzen.net
23.06.2020 14:00

Trend Micro Once Again Ranks Number One in Global Hybrid Cloud Security

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been ranked #1 in 2019 market share for Hybrid Cloud Workload Security, according to IDCs Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2019 (doc #US46398420, June 2020) report.

With a market share of 29.5% last year, three times that of the number two vendor, Trend Micro was described in the report as the "800-pound gorilla in this space and "the dominant leader in SDC workload protection.

"As IDC mentions in its report, our leadership position in this space is no accident. We spotted how important workload security was going to be more than a decade ago and have been building out our capabilities ever since, said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "While other vendors shout loudly about their professed leadership, IDCs findings paint a different picture. Trend Micro continues to build on our market position with new products and capabilities designed to support our customers growth ambitions in hybrid cloud and cloud infrastructure services.

IDC defines hybrid cloud workload protection as protecting the VMs and containers that run on top of SDC environments. Trend Micro made its first moves in this space back in 2009, by investing significantly in recently acquired host-based intrusion-prevention and firewall software for cloud and virtualized data center environments.

The report goes on to mention that the keys to Trend Micros position include significant cloud innovations, as well as the acquisition of Cloud Conformity to tackle customers cloud misconfiguration challenges. Additionally, a partnership with Snyk helps to address vulnerabilities stemming from DevOps teams reuse of open source code repositories.

Following the successful acquisition of Cloud Conformity, an AWS Technology Partner of the Year in 2019, Trend Micro has continued to build-out its non-AWS capabilities, with support for VMs on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Kubernetes platform protection, and integration of container image scanning in the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE).

Trend Micro created a GCP Connector to automate the discovery and protection of GCP VM instances and was named 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security.

According to IDC, "Trend Micro has not rested on its position, rather continues to invest. To this end, Trend Micro launched Cloud One at the end of 2019. This unified SaaS platform holistically addresses customer cloud security challenges in several key areas: data center servers and VMs; IaaS workloads; containers and container services; cloud security posture management; cloud file & object storage services; and serverless.

The IDC market share ranking comes on the back of similar recognition for Trend Micro in the Forrester Wave: Cloud Workload Security, Q4 2019 report.

To download a complimentary copy of the IDC Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Workload Security Market Shares report, click here.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

Nachrichten zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trend Micro News
RSS Feed
Trend Micro zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trend Micro Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Trend Micro News

10.06.20Duluth. Encore Wire. Fortinet. CrowdStrike and Trend Micro highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Weitere Trend Micro News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nie war ETF-Investieren einfacher
Devisenmarkt: Its all over now  oder nicht?
Financial Fact: Markttechnik und Bewertung sind gut für Aktien
Siemens  Datenanalyse für sozialen Frieden?
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Volkswagen, Munich Re, Siemens
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Trend Micro-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Trend Micro Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Radfahren mit Superkräften
Der neue Dax-Riese ist das Symbol für Berlins Kraft
Die Testosteron-Kurve
So schnell ist Ihr Internet wirklich  und so holen Sie noch mehr heraus

News von

Wirecard-Milliarden vermutlich weg: "Ein Desaster" - Untersuchungshaft könnte drohen
Achtung Vermieter: Schnell noch die neue Mehrwertsteuer in den Mietvertrag schreiben
DAX im Minus: Anleger fürchten zweite Corona-Welle - Kurssturz bei Wirecard
Sind die Banken schon beauftragt? Was wir über die CureVac-Aktie wissen
Wikifolio Trader Steve Liebetrau: "Wirecard hat aus meiner Sicht im Moment drei eklatante Probleme" - Interview zum Anhören

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt kräftig zu -- Ex-Wirecard-Chef festgenommen -- TUI will sich von Unternehmensteilen trennen -- Lufthansa: Weiter keine Einigung zu Stellenabbau -- Bayer, Telekom, KlöCo im Fokus

BGH entscheidet im Streit zwischen Bundeskartellamt und Facebook. Siemens und Salesforce kooperieren bei coronagerechten Bürolösungen. Baustoff-Studie der SocGen treibt vor allem HeidelbergCement-Aktien an. Fresenius bekommt neuen Vorstand für Personal, Recht und Compliance. Credit Suisse steigt bei brasilianischer Digitalbank ein. Eurozone-Wirtschaft verlangsamt Talfahrt im Juni.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:15 Uhr
DAX legt kräftig zu -- Ex-Wirecard-Chef festgenommen -- TUI will sich von Unternehmensteilen trennen -- Lufthansa: Weiter keine Einigung zu Stellenabbau -- Telekom, KlöCo im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:00 Uhr
Krieg um Ölpreise: Warum die OPEC am Ende am längeren Hebel sitzen könnte
Aktie im Fokus
14:03 Uhr
Ehemaliger Wirecard-Chef Braun festgenommen - Wirecard-Aktie stabilisiert sich etwas
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Microsoft Corp.870747