Trend Micro Recognized Again as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, was again named a
Leader in Gartner, Inc.s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection
Platforms1,2; one of three vendors out of a total of 21
companies valuated.
Trend Micro has been identified by Gartner as a Leader in every Magic
Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms published since 2002. Trend
Micro believes that this placement demonstrates its strong and balanced
success over the years in both its ability to execute and completeness
of vision within an ever-changing market.
"Our approach to endpoint security is ultimately driven by our
commitment to protecting customers from a broad and evolving range of
threats. This has fueled a constant stream of innovation over the years,
embracing new detection techniques and bolstering our solutions threat
defense effectiveness, says Eric Skinner, Vice President Market
Strategy, Trend Micro. "We believe Gartners Magic Quadrant placement of
us reinforces an already-proven track record of being able to meet our
customers' protection and performance needs over the long haul.
Trend Micros Endpoint solution powered by XGen offers a
cross-generational blend of layered threat defense techniques, including
behavioral analysis, machine learning and automated response. Trends
machine learning encompasses both pre-execution and runtime machine
learning to address the number one customer pain point of effective
detection with low false positives. Runtime detection in particular
combats the growing prevalence of dangerous fileless and script-based
attacks, which are designed to bypass traditional filters.
"A cornerstone of our enterprise security strategy is the
defense-in-depth delivered from Trend Micros endpoint protection
platform, said Frank Bunton, VP CISO at MedImpact Healthcare. "We
believe that entrusting our endpoints to Trend Micro has helped us
mitigate risk at our facilities. We are proud they have been recognized
for, what we feel is, the strength of their products.
