Trend Micro Recognized Again as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, was again named a Leader in Gartner, Inc.s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms1,2; one of three vendors out of a total of 21 companies valuated.

Trend Micro has been identified by Gartner as a Leader in every Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms published since 2002. Trend Micro believes that this placement demonstrates its strong and balanced success over the years in both its ability to execute and completeness of vision within an ever-changing market.

"Our approach to endpoint security is ultimately driven by our commitment to protecting customers from a broad and evolving range of threats. This has fueled a constant stream of innovation over the years, embracing new detection techniques and bolstering our solutions threat defense effectiveness, says Eric Skinner, Vice President Market Strategy, Trend Micro. "We believe Gartners Magic Quadrant placement of us reinforces an already-proven track record of being able to meet our customers' protection and performance needs over the long haul.

Trend Micros Endpoint solution powered by XGen offers a cross-generational blend of layered threat defense techniques, including behavioral analysis, machine learning and automated response. Trends machine learning encompasses both pre-execution and runtime machine learning to address the number one customer pain point of effective detection with low false positives. Runtime detection in particular combats the growing prevalence of dangerous fileless and script-based attacks, which are designed to bypass traditional filters.

"A cornerstone of our enterprise security strategy is the defense-in-depth delivered from Trend Micros endpoint protection platform, said Frank Bunton, VP CISO at MedImpact Healthcare. "We believe that entrusting our endpoints to Trend Micro has helped us mitigate risk at our facilities. We are proud they have been recognized for, what we feel is, the strength of their products.

To download a complimentary copy of the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms report, click here.

1Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, by Ian McShane, Avivah Litan, Eric Ouellet, Prateek Bhajanka; 24 January 2018.

2 Trend Micro was positioned in the Leaders quadrant in the Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection, which published 14 times between 2002-2018; the report was previously titled the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Antivirus.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With almost 6,000 employees in more than 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

