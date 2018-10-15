finanzen.net
15.10.2018 14:07
Bewerten
(0)

Trend Micro Redefines Endpoint Security with Trend Micro Apex One

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today launched the evolution of its advanced endpoint security offering. Now re-branded as Trend Micro Apex One, the product redefines endpoint security with the sheer breadth of capabilities delivered as a single agent, with consistency across SaaS and on-premises deployments. This simplified offering enhances automated detection and response and provides actionable insights that maximize security for customers and offers growth opportunities for the channel.

Overextended IT security teams are increasingly overwhelmed by the number of products required to fully protect their endpoints. Combined with an increasing number of alerts and siloed log information, there is a struggle to respond quickly enough to todays advanced threats.

"Our latest release has advancements that address the most pressing endpoint security issues being faced in the industry today, said Kevin Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. "Despite the claims of some so-called next-gen vendors, effective protection requires multiple layers of security, which is foundational to our strategy. Apex One is a fantastic choice for businesses seeking to displace traditional AV or struggling next-gen deployments.

Trend Micro Apex One delivers three key highlights:

  • Automated Detection & Response:
    Apex One is built upon the XGen security techniques, which is a cross-generational blend of threat defense functionality that intelligently applies the right technology at the right time. The product includes the industrys most timely virtual patching capabilities powered by Trend Micros Zero Day Initiative, along with a range of modern technologies to detect and block advanced attacks, including fileless threats.
  • Actionable Insights:
    Apex One introduces significantly expanded endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. Additionally, it connects to Trend Micros managed detection and response (MDR) service option that boosts in-house teams with threat hunting and alert monitoring.
  • All-in-one:
    Apex One offers an industry-leading breadth of capabilities from a single agent, while many vendors are still only shipping two or more. In particular, Apex One powerful EDR with the automated detection & response tools, simplifying deployment and eliminating silos.

Together, these key highlights of Trend Micro Apex One provide a major growth opportunity for channel partners looking to offer a higher-value product that meets the security needs of enterprises.

"These days both channel leaders as well as discerning IT decision makers can end up confused due to the level of noise in the cybersecurity market. When it comes to endpoint security I encourage a focus on the proven performance, security improvements, and flexibility of delivery models of each solution in consideration, said Doug Cahill, senior cybersecurity analyst and group director at ESG. "By offering automated detection and EDR investigation in a single agent that is easy to deploy and provides the right defense at the right time, Trend Micro offers a modern approach to endpoint protection.

"Our business is faced with constant security pressures, needing to defend against modern threats like fileless script-based attacks and ransomware while meeting security compliance standards, said Tim Masey, director of security for Carhartt. "Today, Trend Micro provides us with effective advanced endpoint security and we look forward to the expanded capabilities of Apex One.

The products single agent form factor, available in November 2018, eases deployment while addressing todays demanding protection and compliance requirements. Apex One furthers Trend Micros existing OfficeScan product and current OfficeScan customers will receive Apex One as a regular update at no additional cost; certain features such as EDR investigation require additional licensing, depending on current entitlements.

For more information, please visit: www.trendmicro.com/apexone.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14.10.18
5G will force cybersecurity to evolve, Trend Micro says (Gulf News)
12.09.18
AV-Hersteller Trend Micro räumt ein: Mac-Apps haben Browser-Verlauf abgegriffen (Heise)
11.09.18
Spionage-Apps im Mac App Store: Trend Micro entschuldigt sich (ZDNet.de)
06.08.18
Ausblick: Trend Micro zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.07.18
Finjan and Trend Micro Enter into Confidential Patent License Agreement (Globe Newswire)
21.05.18
Trend Micro launches free ransomware removal tools (Gulf News)
07.05.18
Ausblick: Trend Micro zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.05.18
SiliVaccine: Nordkoreas AV-Software nutzt alten Trend-Micro-Code (Heise)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trend Micro News
RSS Feed
Trend Micro zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trend Micro Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Technologie-Werte im Fokus

Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet und Co. - welche Technologieinvestments lohnen sich derzeit besonders und wie partizipieren Sie als Anleger langfristig von Tech-Werten? Die Antworten gibt Stefan Waldhauser heute Abend um 18 Uhr.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Trend Micro News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Trend Micro News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - The Big Picture - Technische Marktanalyse der DZ BANK
UBS: Alphabet  Weitere Verkaufswelle wahrscheinlich
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - FTSE nahe am Jahrestief
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Siemens, Merck KGaA, Deutsche Bank
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Keine Entwarnung in Sicht
Scalable Capital: Empirisch fundiertes Konzept
ING Markets: DAX vor Entscheidung?
Marktidee: Dialog Semiconductor  Bullen melden sich zurück.
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Trend Micro-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Trend Micro Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was steckt eigentlich hinter der Bargeld-Auszahlung im Supermarkt?
Diese Lücke zeigt, wie weit Bayern vor Deutschland liegt
Jetzt naht das schnelle Ende des deutschen Immobilienbooms
So sparen Sie am einfachsten ein Vermögen zusammen
Das Glücksbudget der Deutschen ist erst einmal ausgereizt

News von

Bayern-Wahl Ticker +++ SPD will Ergebnis der Bayernwahl bei Klausur auswerten
Wochen-Ausblick: Dax vor unruhiger Woche - Start der Berichtssaison im Dax
Von Allianz bis Wirecard: Die Lieblingsaktien der Deutschen und wie viel Kurspower noch in ihnen steckt
Hohe Kursverluste: Acht abgestürzte Nebenwerte
Siemens-Aktie mit Verkaufssignal: Wie weit der Kurs noch fallen kann

News von

Instagram könnte Facebook bald verraten, wo User sich aufhalten
Experten erklären, wie man das meiste aus einer Gehaltsverhandlung herausholt
Tesla muss im nächsten halben Jahr eine Milliarde Dollar auftreiben - jetzt rätselt die Finanzwelt
Das EU-Parlament diskutiert gerade ein Verbot, das die Zerschlagung von Edeka und Rewe bedeuten könnte
"Mr. Dax" Dirk Müller warnt vor Crash: "Die größte Blase der Wirtschaftsgeschichte droht zu platzen"

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach XETRA-Störung etwas fester -- Bayer-Aktie trotzt dem schwachen Markt -- Aareal Bank peilt Zukäufe an -- Betrugsverdacht: Razzia bei Opel -- RWE, Ceconomy, Siemens im Fokus

Merrill Lynch: Apple-Transaktion verbessert Aussichten für Dialog. Sears stellt Insolvenzantrag. Irland-Streit durchkreuzt Brexit-Einigung vorerst. Italiens Vize-Regierungschef schließt Euro-Austritt aus. Daimler bietet ab 2022 alle Fahrzeuge auch mit Wasserstoff an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 41 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 41 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass Angela Merkel Anfang Dezember auf dem Parteitag der CDU als Parteichefin wiedergewählt wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:02 Uhr
DAX nach XETRA-Störung etwas fester -- Bayer-Aktie trotzt dem schwachen Markt -- Aareal Bank peilt Zukäufe an -- Betrugsverdacht: Razzia bei Opel -- RWE, Ceconomy, Siemens im Fokus
Ausland
14:17 Uhr
Opel unter Verdacht des Diesel-Betrugs
Aktie im Fokus
14:24 Uhr
Porsche: Haben derzeit keine Pläne für Börsengang
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9