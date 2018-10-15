Trend Micro Redefines Endpoint Security with Trend Micro Apex One

Trend
Micro Incorporated (TYO:
4704; TSE:
4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today launched
the evolution of its advanced endpoint security offering. Now re-branded
as Trend Micro Apex One, the product redefines endpoint security with
the sheer breadth of capabilities delivered as a single agent, with
consistency across SaaS and on-premises deployments. This simplified
offering enhances automated detection and response and provides
actionable insights that maximize security for customers and offers
growth opportunities for the channel.
Overextended IT security teams are increasingly overwhelmed by the
number of products required to fully protect their endpoints. Combined
with an increasing number of alerts and siloed log information, there is
a struggle to respond quickly enough to todays advanced threats.
"Our latest release has advancements that address the most pressing
endpoint security issues being faced in the industry today, said Kevin
Simzer, chief operating officer for Trend Micro. "Despite the claims of
some so-called next-gen vendors, effective protection requires
multiple layers of security, which is foundational to our strategy. Apex
One is a fantastic choice for businesses seeking to displace
traditional AV or struggling next-gen deployments.
Trend Micro Apex One delivers three key highlights:
-
Automated Detection & Response:
Apex One is built upon the XGen
security techniques, which is a cross-generational blend of threat
defense functionality that intelligently applies the right technology
at the right time. The product includes the industrys most timely
virtual patching capabilities powered by Trend Micros Zero Day
Initiative, along with a range of modern technologies to detect and
block advanced attacks, including fileless threats.
-
Actionable Insights:
Apex One introduces significantly expanded
endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. Additionally, it
connects to Trend Micros managed detection and response (MDR) service
option that boosts in-house teams with threat hunting and alert
monitoring.
-
All-in-one:
Apex One offers an industry-leading breadth of
capabilities from a single agent, while many vendors are still only
shipping two or more. In particular, Apex One powerful EDR with the
automated detection & response tools, simplifying deployment and
eliminating silos.
Together, these key highlights of Trend Micro Apex One provide a major
growth opportunity for channel partners looking to offer a higher-value
product that meets the security needs of enterprises.
"These days both channel leaders as well as discerning IT decision
makers can end up confused due to the level of noise in the
cybersecurity market. When it comes to endpoint security I encourage a
focus on the proven performance, security improvements, and flexibility
of delivery models of each solution in consideration, said Doug Cahill,
senior cybersecurity analyst and group director at ESG. "By offering
automated detection and EDR investigation in a single agent that is easy
to deploy and provides the right defense at the right time, Trend Micro
offers a modern approach to endpoint protection.
"Our business is faced with constant security pressures, needing to
defend against modern threats like fileless script-based attacks and
ransomware while meeting security compliance standards, said Tim Masey,
director of security for Carhartt. "Today, Trend Micro provides us with
effective advanced endpoint security and we look forward to the expanded
capabilities of Apex One.
The products single agent form factor, available in November 2018,
eases deployment while addressing todays demanding protection and
compliance requirements. Apex One furthers Trend Micros existing
OfficeScan product and current OfficeScan customers will receive Apex
One as a regular update at no additional cost; certain features such as
EDR investigation require additional licensing, depending on current
entitlements.
For more information, please visit: www.trendmicro.com/apexone.
