finanzen.net
JETZT ETF-Sparplan starten und von niedrigen Einstiegskursen profitieren.-w-
08.04.2020 14:31

Trend Micro Research Finds Misconfiguration as Number One Risk to Cloud Environments

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the global leader in cloud security, today released the findings from research into cloud security, which highlights human error and complex deployments open the door to a wide range of cyber threats.

Gartner predicts that by 2021, over 75% of midsize and large organizations will have adopted multi-cloud or hybrid IT strategy.1 As cloud platforms become more prevalent, IT and DevOps teams face additional concerns and uncertainties related to securing their cloud instances.

This newly released report reaffirms that misconfigurations are the primary cause of cloud security issues. In fact, Trend Micro Cloud One  Conformity identifies 230 million misconfigurations on average each day, proving this risk is prevalent and widespread.

"Cloud-based operations have become the rule rather than the exception, and cybercriminals have adapted to capitalize on misconfigured or mismanaged cloud environments, said Greg Young, vice president of cybersecurity for Trend Micro. "We believe migrating to the cloud can be the best way to fix security problems by redefining the corporate IT perimeter and endpoints. However, that can only happen if organizations follow the shared responsibility model for cloud security. Taking ownership of cloud data is paramount to its protection, and were here to help businesses succeed in that process.

The research found threats and security weaknesses in several key areas of cloud-based computing, which can put credentials and company secrets at risk. Criminals capitalizing on misconfigurations have targeted companies with ransomware, cryptomining, e-skimming and data exfiltration.

Misleading online tutorials compounded the risk for some businesses leading to mismanaged cloud credentials and certificates. IT teams can take advantage of cloud native tools to help mitigate these risks, but they should not rely solely on these tools, the report concludes.

Trend Micro recommends several best practices to help secure cloud deployments:

  • Employ least privilege controls: Restricting access to only those who need it.
  • Understand the Shared Responsibility Model: Although cloud providers have built-in security, customers are responsible for securing their own data.
  • Monitor for misconfigured and exposed systems: Tools like Conformity can quickly and easily identify misconfigurations in your cloud environments.
  • Integrate security into DevOps culture: Security should be built into the DevOps process from the start.

For more information and to read the full report, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/us/security/news/virtualization-and-cloud/exploring-common-threats-to-cloud-security.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

_______________________________

1 Smarter With Gartner, 5 Approaches to Cloud Applications Integration, May 14, 2019

 

Nachrichten zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.03.20
Jetzt patchen! Antiviren-Software von Trend Micro unter Beschuss (Heise)
20.02.20
Trend Micro: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.02.20
Ausblick: Trend Micro veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.01.20
Mitsubishi Electric über Zero-Day-Lücke in Trend Micro OfficeScan angegriffen (ZDNet.de)
10.01.20
Trend Micro: Schädliche Apps im Play Store nutzen kritische Android-Lücke aus (ZDNet.de)
03.12.19
Forscher legen schwerwiegende Sicherheitslücken in Software von Trend Micro und Kaspersky offen (ZDNet.de)
08.11.19
Mitarbeiter von IT-Sicherheitsfirma Trend Micro verkaufte Kundendaten an Scammer (Heise)
08.11.19
Trend Micro findet 49 Adware-Apps in Google Play (ZDNet.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trend Micro News
RSS Feed
Trend Micro zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley
23.02.2007Trend Micro kaufenDer Aktionärsbrief
12.12.2008Trend Micro equal-weightMorgan Stanley
22.08.2005Update Trend Micro Inc.: Equal-weightMorgan Stanley

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trend Micro Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Trend Micro News

18.03.20Jetzt patchen! Antiviren-Software von Trend Micro unter Beschuss
Weitere Trend Micro News
Werbung

Inside

Eurogruppe braucht mehr Zeit
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: ansteigend viral - Home-Office Aktien - nicht erst seit Corona! Teil 1
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Elliott Wellen - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
Das sagen Wirtschaftsforscher und Finanzwelt zur Coronakrise
DZ BANK - Brent startet dynamische Erholungsbewegung!
Technologieunternehmen in Zeiten von Corona
Euro Stoxx 50  Bearishe Tageskerze warnt
Evotec will in der Gentherapie mitmischen
Exporo: Was Sie über Verzögerungsrisiken bei Immobilienprojekten wissen sollten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Trend Micro-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Trend Micro Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur der Pakt der Erzfeinde kann den 10-Dollar-Schock verhindern
Die Wette auf diese Wasserstoff-Aktien ist so lukrativ wie nie
Probleme mit der Miete? Jetzt soll es vereinfachtes Wohngeld geben
So finden Sie den richtigen Mähroboter
Und plötzlich steht das Gesundheitsamt vor der Tür

News von

DAX eröffnet schwächer: DAX gibt nach Abbruch der Eurogruppen-Gespräche nach
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wann geht es wieder nach unten?
Newsticker Corona: Deutschland bekommt diese Woche 40 Milionen Schutzmasken
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Spielraum langsam ausgeschöpft
Krypto: Diese Altcoins könnten wieder interessant werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas tiefer -- Daimler meldet Absatzeinbruch im ersten Quartal -- Frühjahrsgutachten sieht schwere Rezession -- Pinterest, Lufthansa, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia, Shop Apotheke im Fokus

Schneider Electric setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus und Krisenfonds ein. ASOS-Aktie schnellt nach Kapitalmaßnahme hoch. BMW kündigt Produktion von Atemschutzmasken an. GEA Group verschiebt Hauptversammlung. Commerzbank- und Deutsche Bank-Aktien tief: Berenberg warnt vor Bilanzrisiken. Givaudan steigert Umsatz in Corona-Krise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:22 Uhr
DAX etwas tiefer -- Daimler meldet Absatzeinbruch im ersten Quartal -- Frühjahrsgutachten sieht schwere Rezession -- Pinterest, Lufthansa, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia, Shop Apotheke im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:27 Uhr
Knorr-Bremse schickt Mitarbeiter in Kurzarbeit - Knorr-Bremse-Aktie im Minus
Sonstiges
14:37 Uhr
Warum es in der Krise Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
TUITUAG00
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Apple Inc.865985
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100