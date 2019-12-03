finanzen.net
03.12.2019
Trend Micro Selected as Launch Partner of New Service from Amazon Web Services

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced that it is a recognized Launch Partner for the new Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) Ingress Routing service. Helping to launch this new service underlines Trend Micros relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Through cooperation with AWS, integration to this new service is possible through both Trend Micro TippingPoint and the new Trend Micro Cloud One security services platform.

"Cloud network-layer security that many wished for is now here, said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "Trend Micro provides multi-layered hybrid cloud security for thousands of customers on AWS. Amazon VPC Ingress Routing allows for the broad adoption and enhanced deployment flexibility for our cloud network security solutions, enabling our customers to protect their Amazon VPCs quickly and at scale, without disrupting their business applications.

Amazon VPC Ingress Routing is a service designed to help customers simplify the integration of network and security appliances within their network topology. With Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, customers can define routing rules at the Internet Gateway (IGW) and Virtual Private Gateway (VGW) to redirect ingress traffic to third-party appliances, before it reaches the destination. This makes it easier for customers to deploy production-grade applications with the networking and security services they require within their Amazon VPC.

This new service allows Trend Micro customers to gain additional flexibility and control in their network traffic routing, with transparent deployment and no need to re-architect. Deploying inline allows customers to be proactive in their network security  preventing and disrupting attacks before they can be successful.

Integrating with the Amazon VPC Ingress Routing feature can deliver network security that allows customers to quickly reach security and compliance by inspecting both ingress and egress traffic. This results in a deployment experience that reduces disruptions to network or business operations.

One of the shared Trend Micro and AWS customers testing the new service is Armor, a cloud security-as-a-service provider.

"We are excited to see this innovation in the market as more and more businesses look to boost security in their hybrid environments, said Josh Bosquez, Chief Technology Officer for Armor. "As a security-as-a-service provider and an APN Advanced Technology Partner, we support Trend Micros initiative to help customers using AWS as they deploy pervasive security across Amazon VPCs and regions without disrupting the network.

Trend Micro customers now have the ability to have powerful cloud network layer security in AWS leveraging Amazon VPC Ingress Routing. With this enhancement, customers can deploy this in any Amazon VPC, reducing any disruptive re-architecture or need for additional routing or proxies.

"Cloud security continues to be the highest priority for AWS, and we are committed to helping customers achieve the highest levels of security in the cloud, said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "As companies move and scale their infrastructure in the cloud, they are looking for ways to easily insert and manage security appliances directly inline. With Amazon VPC Ingress Routing, Trend Micros cloud network security solution is anticipated to be available in the AWS Marketplace to help customers address their network security needs quickly, and without disruption, in the cloud.

For those attending AWS re:Invent 2019, please visit the Trend Micro booth (#2820) during the show to learn more or find out more online at https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/about/events/aws-reinvent.html.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

07:11 Uhr
Forscher legen schwerwiegende Sicherheitslücken in Software von Trend Micro und Kaspersky offen (ZDNet.de)
08.11.19
Mitarbeiter von IT-Sicherheitsfirma Trend Micro verkaufte Kundendaten an Scammer (Heise)
08.11.19
Trend Micro findet 49 Adware-Apps in Google Play (ZDNet.de)
29.10.19
Trend Micro schließt zwei Schwachstellen in Sicherheitssoftware für Windows (Heise)
23.10.19
Trend Micro: Schädliche App im Play Store bucht kostenpflichtige Abos (ZDNet.de)
10.08.19
Trend Micro: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
Ausblick: Trend Micro präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.07.19
Trend Micro entdeckt 111 Adware-Apps im Google Play Store (ZDNet.de)

