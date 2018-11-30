finanzen.net
17.06.2019
Trend Micro Software Strengthens Security Cameras By Blocking 5 Million Attack Attempts

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has blocked 5 million attempted cyberattacks against IP cameras in just five months. Through its strategic partnership with VIVOTEK, Inc., a global leading IP security solution provider, Trend Micros IoT security solutions are embedded in globally deployed IP cameras to provide superior protection.

By analyzing data from 7,000 anonymously aggregated IP cameras, Trend Micro found that the IP-based surveillance industry is fighting massive cyberattacks, but few countermeasures have been taken by the majority. As a step to mitigate this risk, Trend Micros IoT Reputation Service is embedded in VIVOTEK IP cameras, resulting in the worlds first surveillance devices equipped with hosted IPS and brute force attack protection. The devices are also backed by the worlds largest cyber threat intelligence network, which provides more efficient protection against all known threats.

"More verticals are seeking connected, AI-powered video surveillance applications causing a clear paradigm shift from a relatively closed-off network to a more interconnected network operated heavily by cloud-based technologies, said Oscar Chang, executive vice president and chief development officer for Trend Micro. "Due to this shift in the landscape, manufacturers and users must pay attention to the security of these IoT devices, and Trend Micro is committed to securing todays increasingly connected environment.

From Trend Micros analysis, 75 percent of all blocked cyberattack incidents were brute force login attempts. Compromised passwords can immediately lead to a breach of content, and opens the door for further system exploitation. Based on this aggregated security data, there is a clear pattern that malicious attackers are targeting IP surveillance devices with common malware, such as Mirai variants, as well as known system vulnerabilities.

"While the industry has known about cyber risks, manufacturers have been unable to properly address the risk without knowing the root cause and attack methods, said Dr. Steve Ma, Vice President of Engineering, Brand Business Group for VIVOTEK. "VIVOTEK has invested extensive resources into developing a holistic solution for cybersecurity management, allowing users to quickly respond to threats when encountered and minimize the related cyber risks. We will continue working with Trend Micro to provide reliable solutions to customers worldwide.

To help mitigate the potential impact of IoT-based threats, Trend Micro suggests a shared responsibility model for all parties involved in video surveillance. Complete end-to-end protection and risk awareness is key to a secured video system  involving manufacturers, service providers, system integrators and end users.

As a leader in the IoT security industry, Trend Micros on-device security implementations are not limited to protecting IP surveillance devices, but also can apply to many other IoT devices. The company will host a live demonstration of the applications at IFSEC, London on June 18-20, 2019. Visit the VIVOTEK booth (No. IF2324) or visit here for additional information: https://www.trendmicro.com/us/iot-security/special/IP-Camera-Cyberthreats-in-the-Real-World.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in 50 countries and the worlds most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

