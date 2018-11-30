Trend Micro Software Strengthens Security Cameras By Blocking 5 Million Attack Attempts

Trend
Micro Incorporated (TYO:
4704; TSE:
4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced
it has blocked 5 million attempted cyberattacks against IP cameras in
just five months. Through its strategic partnership with VIVOTEK, Inc.,
a global leading IP security solution provider, Trend Micros IoT
security solutions are embedded in globally deployed IP cameras to
provide superior protection.
By analyzing data from 7,000 anonymously aggregated IP cameras, Trend
Micro found that the IP-based surveillance industry is fighting massive
cyberattacks, but few countermeasures have been taken by the majority.
As a step to mitigate this risk, Trend Micros IoT Reputation Service is
embedded in VIVOTEK IP cameras, resulting in the worlds first
surveillance devices equipped with hosted IPS and brute force attack
protection. The devices are also backed by the worlds largest cyber
threat intelligence network, which provides more efficient protection
against all known threats.
"More verticals are seeking connected, AI-powered video surveillance
applications causing a clear paradigm shift from a relatively closed-off
network to a more interconnected network operated heavily by cloud-based
technologies, said Oscar Chang, executive vice president and chief
development officer for Trend Micro. "Due to this shift in the
landscape, manufacturers and users must pay attention to the security of
these IoT devices, and Trend Micro is committed to securing todays
increasingly connected environment.
From Trend Micros analysis, 75 percent of all blocked cyberattack
incidents were brute force login attempts. Compromised passwords can
immediately lead to a breach of content, and opens the door for further
system exploitation. Based on this aggregated security data, there is a
clear pattern that malicious attackers are targeting IP surveillance
devices with common malware, such as Mirai variants, as well as known
system vulnerabilities.
"While the industry has known about cyber risks, manufacturers have been
unable to properly address the risk without knowing the root cause and
attack methods, said Dr. Steve Ma, Vice President of Engineering, Brand
Business Group for VIVOTEK. "VIVOTEK has invested extensive resources
into developing a holistic solution for cybersecurity management,
allowing users to quickly respond to threats when encountered and
minimize the related cyber risks. We will continue working with Trend
Micro to provide reliable solutions to customers worldwide.
To help mitigate the potential impact of IoT-based threats, Trend Micro
suggests a shared
responsibility model for all parties involved in video surveillance.
Complete end-to-end protection and risk awareness is key to a secured
video system involving manufacturers, service providers, system
integrators and end users.
As a leader in the IoT security industry, Trend Micros on-device
security implementations are not limited to protecting IP surveillance
devices, but also can apply to many other IoT devices. The company will
host a live demonstration of the applications at IFSEC, London on June
18-20, 2019. Visit the VIVOTEK booth (No. IF2324) or visit here for
additional information: https://www.trendmicro.com/us/iot-security/special/IP-Camera-Cyberthreats-in-the-Real-World.
