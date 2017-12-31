Trend Micro Teams Up with Moxa to Secure and Accelerate Industrial Internet of Things Applications

Trend
Micro Incorporated (TYO:
4704; TSE:
4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has announced a
new partnership with Moxa
Inc., a leader in industrial communication and networking, as part
of its Technology Alliance Partner Program to jointly develop
state-of-the-art solutions to protect Industrial Internet of Things
(IIoT) environments like smart manufacturing and smart energy.
IIoT projects offer organizations across a range of sectors the
opportunity to become more agile, efficient and cost effective. In
manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation, adoption of solutions is
estimated to have reached 86 percent1. Surging interest
in IIoT is also driving a rapidly growing smart city market predicted
to be worth over $2.5 trillion by 20252.
However, IIoT cyber risk continues to grow and threaten the success of
IIoT applications. Insecure devices and networks can be exploited to
sabotage industrial equipment, leveraged to cause damaging ransomware
outages, or used to reach sensitive stores of corporate data elsewhere
on enterprise networks. Many organizations struggle with securing their
IIoT devices because these devices are at the crossroads of IT and OT
organizations. The responsibility for their security is often unclear.
"Were delighted to be entering this Technology Partnership Agreement
with Moxa, said Eva Chen, chief executive officer for Trend Micro. "IT
and OT technology continue to converge, and organizations need support
in securing the infrastructure shift and new connections on their
network. Partnering with strong industry leaders like Moxa has been an
important part of our strategy over the past 30 years.
To provide the security necessary for edge connectivity, device
management and product longevity for IIoT applications, the initial
joint offering will focus on endpoint lockdown, firewalls for
operational technology (OT) networks, and embedded security to add value
for asset owners and plant operators across the globe.
"We are excited about our partnerships with industry leaders like Trend
Micro, which allows our customers to take advantage of Moxas 30 years
of OT, industrial networking and protocol expertise combined with Trend
Micros extensive experience in cybersecurity and threat intelligence,
said Andy Cheng, president, strategic business Unit, for Moxa. "This
collaboration further equips us to help our customers overcome the
challenges of IT and OT convergence and to address the needs of
increasingly demanding industrial applications in the era of IIoT.
Trend Micro identified the potential challenges faced by IIoT
stakeholders early on and has been working on several fronts to secure
the entire ecosystem, from data center to device. This includes
developing and gathering intelligence on new vulnerabilities,
collaborating closely with ISPs on Virtual Network Function-based
security, and working on innovative new solutions with embedded
computing developers and device manufacturers.
For further information on securing IoT and IIoT environments and Trend
Micros large and growing portfolio of solutions, please visit https://www.trendmicro.com/us/iot-security/Solutions/overview.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions,
helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our
innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide
layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and
endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat
intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized
visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more
than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the worlds most advanced
global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world.
For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
About Moxa
Moxa is a leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing,
and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity for the
Industrial Internet of Things. With over 30 years of industry
experience, Moxa has connected more than 50 million devices worldwide
and has a distribution and service network that reaches customers in
more than 70 countries. Moxa delivers lasting business value by
empowering industry with reliable networks and sincere service for
industrial communications infrastructures. Information about Moxas
solutions is available at www.moxa.com.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
