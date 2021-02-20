  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
12.07.2021 14:00

Trex Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the worlds #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Monday, August 2, 2021, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Companys conference call hosted by senior management on August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

2Q21 Conference Call Date & Time:
Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 2Q21 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company
Trex Company is the worlds largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazines 2020 list of the worlds 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes 2021 List of Americas Best Mid-Size Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), LinkedIn or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brands YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Nachrichten zu Trex Co. Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trex News
RSS Feed
Trex zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trex Co. Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.04.2019Trex NeutralB. Riley FBR
31.07.2018Trex HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018Trex HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.01.2018Trex BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.12.2017Trex HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2018Trex HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.02.2018Trex HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.01.2018Trex BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
08.12.2017Trex HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.06.2017Trex BuySeaport Global Securities
30.04.2019Trex NeutralB. Riley FBR
31.10.2017Trex NeutralFBR & Co.
01.08.2017Trex Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
28.02.2017Trex Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
17.01.2017Trex NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
23.06.2005Update Trex Co. Inc.: UnderweightBB&T Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trex Co. Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Trex News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Trex News
Werbung

Trading-News

Unsicherheit zurück an den Rohstoffmärkten
DZ BANK - Disziplin bitte! Regeln für eine erfolgreiche Trading-Strategie
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Volkswagen, Henkel
Lufthansa fordert wettbewerbsneutrale Kerosinsteuer - Aktie erholt sich leicht
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Sichere Renditen durch Aktien
Marktkommentar Juli 2021 mit Markus Koch: Die Preissetzungsmacht machts
Flexibel, sicher und renditestark investieren. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
BIT Capital setzt neuen Fintech Fonds auf
Fünf Thesen für eine bessere Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Trex-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Trex Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die Megatrends der Zukunft  und auf diese Firmen sollten Anleger setzen
Armutsfalle Pflege  was Angehörige wissen müssen
Aufstieg in den Dax40? Diese Kandidaten sind eine Chance für Anleger
Mit solch einer Strategie kann man auch im zweiten Halbjahr ganz gut fahren
Super Mario-Game für 660.000 Dollar  So profitieren Sie vom Spielzeug-Hype

News von

DAX-Ausblick: US-Bilanzsaison gibt Börsen die Richtung vor
Der Morgen kompakt: Elf Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
DAX schwächelt zum Wochenstart- Konjunktursorgen belasten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Virgin Galactic starten nach Testflug ins All durch
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit leichten Abschlägen -- EZB: Änderung des geldpolitischen Ausblicks kommt -- VW-Chef Diess: Vertragsverlängerung bis 2025 -- Atos, Versorger, Flugaktien, Conti, Daimler im Fokus

Erholung nach Pandemie: Ryanair will 2000 Piloten einstellen. Milliardär Branson ins All geflogen. BVB-Aktie: Chelsea würde wohl 175 Millionen Euro für Haaland zahlen. CTS Eventim bekommt Corona-Hilfen. Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft weitere Unternehmensteile. Bayer: US-Zulassung für Finerenon.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen