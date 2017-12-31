Trex Company Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Results

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the worlds number-one brand of decking
and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor
living products, and the leading national provider of custom-engineered
railing systems, today reported financial results for the first quarter
ended March 31, 2018.
First Quarter 2018 Results
Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2018 were $171 million,
an 18% year-over-year increase. Trex Residential Products net sales were
up 7% to $155 million, with Trex Commercial Products contributing an
additional $16 million. Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was
44.8%. Trex Residential Products gross margin expanded 260 basis points
to 47.6%. Trex Commercial Products gross margin showed significant
improvement over the fourth quarter levels. SG&A was $29 million, or
16.9% of sales. Exclusive of $1.2 million in amortization of intangibles
associated with the acquisition of SC Company, SG&A was 16.2% of sales,
10 basis points above last years level.
Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $37 million, or $1.25 per
diluted share, up 33% and 32%, respectively, from the net income of $28
million, or $0.95 per diluted share reported for last years first
quarter. The first quarter tax rate of 22% was below the Companys
expected annual 25% rate due to tax benefits realized on the vesting of
stock compensation.
"First quarter results demonstrated positive sales momentum, thanks to a
strong early buy season for Trex Residential Products and the
contribution from Trex Commercial Products. The significant expansion in
gross margin for Trex Residential Products reflected lower input costs,
manufacturing cost savings and increased capacity utilization.
Additionally, Trex Commercial Products gross margin performance improved
significantly, supporting our expectation for continued progress in the
coming quarters as we execute our strategy to improve the segments
profitability, noted James E. Cline, President and Chief Executive
Officer.
Recent Recognitions
For the 11th year in a row an unprecedented streak achieved by no
other manufacturer Trex was honored as the "brand used most and
"brand used most in the past two years for the composite/PVC decking
category in the 2018 Builder Brand Use Study. Trex also took the top
position in the "quality category in this years study.
Summary and Outlook
"Excellent brand positioning in a growing category and strong early
season demand underpin our confidence heading into 2018. In addition to
our proven ability to gain share from the large wood market and the
composite sector, we are pleased with the cross-product development and
cross-selling opportunities that are emerging between our Residential
and Commercial operations. Since entering the commercial market in
mid-2017 with the acquisition of SC Company, we have introduced one new
commercially-inspired railing product into the residential market that
has garnered very positive feedback from consumers and the trade, and
additional products are under development. At the same time, we continue
to drive gross margin improvement in both our residential and commercial
product categories, which we expect will continue as we progress in 2018.
"Reflecting our positive outlook, Trex Board of Directors has approved a
2-for-1 stock split of the Companys common shares. The stock split will
be in the form of a stock dividend to be distributed on June 18, 2018 to
shareholders of record on May 23, 2018. Additionally, in the 2018 first
quarter Trex repurchased 50,000 common shares for a total expenditure of
$5 million as part of our share buyback program approved by the Board of
Directors in February 2018.
"For the second quarter of 2018, we expect consolidated net sales of
$191 million, comprised of approximately $174 million from Trex
Residential Products and $17 million from Trex Commercial Products. Our
projected effective tax rate for the year remains at approximately 25%.
We forecast our full year 2018 incremental margin to remain at
approximately 45% to 50%, Mr. Cline concluded.
First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast Information
Trex will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018
results and other corporate matters on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.
ET. To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734, or
internationally 1-412-317-5126, approximately ten minutes before the
call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company
Conference Call.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor
Relations section of the Trex Company website at 1Q18
Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast,
an audio replay of the conference call will be available on
the Trex website for 30 days.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release regarding the Company's expected
future performance and condition constitute "forward-looking statements"
within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual
operating results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties
include the extent of market acceptance of the Company's products; the
costs associated with the development and launch of new products and the
market acceptance of such new products; the sensitivity of the Company's
business to general economic conditions; the impact of seasonal and
weather-related demand fluctuations on inventory levels in the
distribution channel and sales of the Companys products; the
availability and cost of third-party transportation services for the
Companys products; the Company's ability to obtain raw materials at
acceptable prices; the Company's ability to maintain product quality and
product performance at an acceptable cost; the level of expenses
associated with product replacement and consumer relations expenses
related to product quality; the highly competitive markets in which the
Company operates; and cyber-attacks, security breaches, or other
security vulnerabilities. Documents filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission by the Company, including in particular its latest
annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, discuss
some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these
forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any
obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Trex Company
Trex Company is the worlds largest manufacturer of high performance
wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product
experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex
outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer
ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly
environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national
provider of custom-engineered railing, staging, acoustical and seating
systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing
arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit www.trex.com.
|
|
TREX COMPANY, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
171,207
|
|
|
$
|
144,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
94,494
|
|
|
|
79,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
76,713
|
|
|
|
65,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
28,959
|
|
|
|
23,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
|
47,754
|
|
|
|
41,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
47,525
|
|
|
|
41,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
10,415
|
|
|
|
13,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
37,110
|
|
|
$
|
27,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
29,427,578
|
|
|
|
29,363,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
29,599,811
|
|
|
|
29,561,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
$
|
37,110
|
|
|
$
|
27,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TREX COMPANY, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
2,699
|
|
|
|
$
|
30,514
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
206,525
|
|
|
|
|
66,882
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
42,453
|
|
|
|
|
34,524
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
15,610
|
|
|
|
|
16,878
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
267,287
|
|
|
|
|
148,798
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
105,035
|
|
|
|
|
103,110
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
|
|
70,094
|
|
|
|
|
71,319
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
2,968
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
445,384
|
|
|
|
$
|
326,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
23,723
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,953
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
37,032
|
|
|
|
|
46,266
|
|
Accrued warranty
|
|
|
|
6,290
|
|
|
|
|
6,290
|
|
Line of credit
|
|
|
|
84,500
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
151,545
|
|
|
|
|
62,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
|
|
|
1,286
|
|
Non-current accrued warranty
|
|
|
|
28,285
|
|
|
|
|
28,709
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,410
|
|
|
|
|
2,473
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
183,526
|
|
|
|
|
94,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; none
issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized;
34,969,507 and 34,922,111 shares issued and 29,415,251 and
29,428,430 shares outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,
2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
120,751
|
|
|
|
|
122,043
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
319,480
|
|
|
|
|
282,370
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 5,543,703 and 5,493,681 shares at March 31,
2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
|
(178,723
|
)
|
|
|
|
(173,512
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
261,858
|
|
|
|
|
231,250
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
|
$
|
445,384
|
|
|
|
$
|
326,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TREX COMPANY, INC.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
37,110
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,949
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
4,765
|
|
|
|
|
3,764
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
|
258
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(139,643
|
)
|
|
|
|
(123,249
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(7,928
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,563
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
2,304
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
13,770
|
|
|
|
|
2,876
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(18,972
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,939
|
)
|
Income taxes receivable/payable
|
|
|
|
10,399
|
|
|
|
|
13,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
(98,108
|
)
|
|
|
|
(86,444
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(5,435
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,312
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(5,411
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,312
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under line of credit
|
|
|
|
92,500
|
|
|
|
|
93,000
|
|
Principal payments under line of credit
|
|
|
|
(8,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(16,000
|
)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
|
|
(8,993
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,244
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase and option plans
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
75,704
|
|
|
|
|
73,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(27,815
|
)
|
|
|
|
(16,897
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
30,514
|
|
|
|
|
18,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
2,699
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005990/en/