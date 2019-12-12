finanzen.net
12.12.2019 19:56
Tri Counties Bank Announces Recipients of Additional $1 Million Camp Fire Fund Donation

Tri Counties Bank announced today the recipients of the $1 million donation by the Lytton Rancheria Tribe to the Tri Counties Bank Camp Fire Fund in 2018 to assist with long-term rebuilding and recovery programs. These funds were in addition to the more than $900,000 raised through GoFundMe and Tri Counties Bank branch donations, which were previously distributed to local non-profit emergency relief agencies directly serving fire victims with immediate needs.

This additional $1 million donation will be used to build affordable housing, provide infrastructure, purchase a new fire truck, assist small businesses affected by the Camp Fire, and assist with victims overall recovery. Funds from the Lytton Rancheria Tribe donation will be distributed to the following organizations:

  • United Way of Northern California
  • Enloe Foundation
  • GRID Alternatives
  • Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP)
  • Hope Crisis Response Network
  • PEP Housing
  • North Valley Housing Trust
  • Center for Learning & Resilience (BCOE)
  • Town of Paradise
  • Rebuilding Paradise Foundation
  • 3Core

"The Lytton Rancheria is thrilled to see that our donation will be used to directly aid the Camp Fire victims and their families as they begin to recover and rebuild their lives, said Lytton Tribal Chairperson Margie Mejia. "Our Tribe looks forward to working with the community to uplift and restore Butte County.

"We are proud to be a part of the rebuilding of Butte County after the devastating Camp Fire and facilitate this vital support, said Richard Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. "The people of this community are resilient. We will overcome this tragedy together and come out stronger on the other side.

About TriCo Bancshares and Tri Counties Bank

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, serving communities throughout Northern and Central California with assets of $6.4 billion and a more than forty-year record of financial success and stability.

Tri Counties Bank provides a unique brand of Service With Solutions® for personal, small business and commercial banking along with convenient access to it all through an extensive California branch system, a surcharge-free network of more than 32,000 nationwide ATMs, advanced online and mobile banking, and live banker support by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about Tri Counties Bank, call 1-800-922-8742 or visit www.TriCountiesBank.com. Member FDIC

About the Lytton Band of Pomo Indians

The Lytton Band of Pomo Indians owns and operates San Pablo Lytton Casino. The casino employs over 500 people from the San Pablo area. The casino spends millions each year on local goods and services and provides over half of the City of San Pablos operational general fund.

