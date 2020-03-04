  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
01.03.2021 23:00

TriCo Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 2021 Share Repurchase Program

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the "Company), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 (twenty-five cents) per share on its common stock, on February 25, 2021. This represents an increase of 13.6% or $0.03 (three cents) per share as compared to the $0.22 per share dividend paid in December 2020. The current dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to holders of record on March 12, 2021.

In addition, the Board approved the authorization to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of the Companys common stock, no par value per share which approximates 6.7% of the currently outstanding common shares. The Companys 2021 Share Repurchase Program will replace the current 2019 Share Repurchase Program which has been terminated.

Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The Company has a 28 year long history of rewarding shareholders with cash dividends and we are pleased to announce that this marks our 113th consecutive quarterly payment. While the Company, like many other financial companies in recent weeks, has experienced considerable growth in its share price and therefore has reduced the volume of actual share repurchases, this expansion of our share repurchase program provides us with an on-going capital management tool."

The actual timing of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company's management and therefore the total value of the shares to be purchased under the program is subject to change. Based on the closing price of the Company's stock on February 26, 2021 of $43.07, the repurchase of all shares authorized under the 2021 Share Repurchase Program would represent approximately $86.1 million in value. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 859,000 shares at an average price of $30.66 or $26.3 million in value.

The Company presently expects to repurchase outstanding shares from time-to-time (i) to generally offset the dilutive impact of employee stock-based compensation plans, including option exercises and restricted unit vesting, and (ii) to reduce share count via share repurchases as and when attractive opportunities arise. The amount and timing of future repurchases may vary depending on applicable legal requirements, market conditions and the Company's financial performance and capital planning considerations. The repurchase program does not include specific price targets; may be executed through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, plans created in accordance with Rule 10b5-1, or as otherwise permitted; and may be suspended under certain conditions. Any repurchased shares will be retired.

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Visit www.TriCountiesBank.com to learn more.

Nachrichten zu TriCo Bancshares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TriCo Bancshares News
RSS Feed
TriCo Bancshares zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TriCo Bancshares

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.04.2017TriCo Bancshares Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
12.01.2007Update TriCo Bancshares: Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.10.2006Update TriCo Bancshares: NeutralDA Davidson
16.09.2005Update TriCo Bancshares: OutperformKeefe Bruyette
16.09.2005Update TriCo Bancshares: OutperformKeefe Bruyette
11.04.2017TriCo Bancshares Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
12.01.2007Update TriCo Bancshares: Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.10.2006Update TriCo Bancshares: NeutralDA Davidson

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TriCo Bancshares nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TriCo Bancshares News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere TriCo Bancshares News
Werbung

Trading-News

Finanzfluss im Podcast: Legen Generation Y und Z ihr Geld besser an?
US Aktien (S&P 500 Index): Korrektur könnte enden
DZ BANK - Was bedeutet die Korrektur bei den Tech-Aktien?
Adidas & Apple: Welche Aktie hat mehr Chancen?
Vontobel: Pharma- und Chemiebranche im Wandel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Sie der Nullzinsfalle entkommen: Die neue Ära der Altersvorsorge
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
Die große Geldflut
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TriCo Bancshares-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

TriCo Bancshares Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das bedeuten die neuen Energieeffizienzklassen
Diese Supermarkt-Knöllchen müssen Sie sich nicht bieten lassen
Aktien in der Zins-Falle und Post vom Orakel
Corona-Politik stürzt vor allem Junge in finanzielle Not
Baukindergeld, Uhrzeit, Krankschreibung  Das ändert sich im März für Verbraucher

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger zwischen Konjunkturhoffnung und Inflationsangst
DAX im Plus: Anleger in Europa greifen wieder zu Aktien
Gesundheit: Wer bei Impfschäden zahlt
Im Impfrausch: Wieso das britische Pfund derzeit überbewertet ist
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Dritter Impfstoff treibt Freizeit-Werte an

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich weit im Plus -- DAX schließt über 14.000-Punkten -- Telekom will Impfpass entwickeln -- Citigroup korrigiert Bilanz -- J&J erhält FDA-Zulassung -- Boeing, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Scout24 plant Formwechsel in Europäische Aktiengesellschaft. Facebook zahlt 650 Millionen Dollar in US-Klage zu Gesichtserkennung. Infineon-Aktie im März im EuroSTOXX 50 erwartet - STOXX-Chance im September. US-Präsident Joe Biden fordert schnelle Zustimmung des Senats zu Konjunkturpaket. Zentralbank der Notenbanken: Investoren zu riskanteren Investments an den Börsen bereit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen