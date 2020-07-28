  • Suche
18.02.2021 20:24

Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on April 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2021.

Tax Considerations

Trinseo is a public limited liability company formed under the laws of Luxembourg. Under current Luxembourg tax law, distributions to shareholders via repayments of equity or share premium are not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax. Distributions made by Trinseo before 2020 were repayments of equity or share premium and were therefore not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax.

This quarterly distribution will be considered a dividend made on the common shares and is subject to a 15% withholding tax under Luxembourg law. Trinseo will deduct this tax from the dividends paid to our shareholders and transfer this tax to the Luxembourg tax authorities.

Certain exemptions or reductions in the withholding tax may apply to shareholders based on Luxembourg tax legislation or applicable income tax treaties. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the ability to claim any available refunds from the Luxembourg tax authority. Trinseo S.A.s RCSL number is B153549.

The above discussion does not cover all tax matters that may be of importance to any particular shareholder and may not be relevant to every investor. Shareholders are strongly urged to consult their own tax advisors about the tax consequences of Luxembourg withholding taxes, the availability of exemptions or benefits under tax treaties, or other U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax considerations relating to dividends issued by Trinseo, or the acquisition, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,600 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, expectations, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect, "estimate, "will, "may, or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect managements evaluation of information currently available and are based on the Companys current expectations and assumptions regarding the Companys business, the timing of the proposed acquisition of the Arkema MMA and PMMA business (the "Acquisition); estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities and cost synergies relating to the Acquisition, the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and other future conditions. Specific factors that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the termination of or failure to complete the Acquisition; the failure to meet the conditions to closing of the Acquisition, including those conditions related to antitrust, works council and other regulatory approvals; the failure to obtain the financing necessary to fund the Acquisition, at reasonable terms, and the impact of the substantial indebtedness to be incurred; costs related to the proposed Acquisition; the ability of the Company to meet its post-Acquisition goals; the Companys ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses or generate expected synergies from the Acquisition; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those factors discussed in the Companys Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on the Companys performance. As a result of these or other factors, the Companys actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and are not a guarantee of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Nachrichten zu Trinseo S.A.

Analysen zu Trinseo S.A.

