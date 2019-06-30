finanzen.net
+ + + Ab jetzt ganz einfach Alternative Investments tätigen! Mehr Infos finden Sie hier! + + +-w-
21.01.2020 23:12
Bewerten
(0)

Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will include introductory comments followed by a question and answer session available by phone at:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 241-7248
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 (647) 689-4212
Conference ID: 9743829

The Company will also offer a live webcast of the conference call with a question and answer session via the registration page of the Trinseo Investor Relations website.

Trinseo will distribute its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results via press release on Business Wire and post the release and presentation slides on the Companys Investor Relations website on Thursday, February 6, 2020 after the market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the Companys Investor Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay will be available until February 7, 2021.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day  products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives  across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect, "estimate, "project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "may, "will, "could, "should, "believes, "predicts, "potential, "continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trinseo News
RSS Feed
Trinseo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trinseo S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Trinseo News

13:56 UhrMoving Average Crossover Alert: Trinseo
Weitere Trinseo News
Werbung

Inside

752-Regel & 173-Regel: Wie aus 20 mehr als 15.000 werden
Der Fear & Greed Index - einfach erklärt
Die Politik eines starken Dollars geht zu Ende
Vontobel: Fünf-in-Eins - das neue Vontobel Krypto Portfolio
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Investoren warten auf EZB-Sitzung
Hella fährt Verluste ein
SOCIETE GENERALE: Airbus: Chance von 10 Prozent
Beiersdorf  Vorsichtige Zuversicht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Trinseo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Trinseo Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Klimaschutz verschärft Deutschlands Mietpreisboom
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in ihrer Wohnung los
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
So finden Sie den richtigen Fernseher für Ihr Zuhause
Das Geld nähert sich dem Thema Nachhaltigkeit langsam an

News von

Lufthansa-Aktie im Luftloch: Wie tief die Kurse noch fallen können
Wirecard-Aktie: Leerverkaufsquote auf Rekordhoch - das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
DAX-Anleger wegen China-Virus unruhig - Fluggesellschaften auf Talfahrt
Varta-Aktie nach Absturz ein Kauf? Warburg winkt ab und sieht weitere starke Verluste
Gold im Aufwind: Warum die DZ Bank ihr Preisziel für das gelbe Edelmetall erhöht hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX wenig bewegt -- Pandemie-Sorgen drücken US-Börsen -- Heidelberger Druck: Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- HUGO BOSS überrascht beim Umsatz -- Wacker Neuson, HelloFresh, zooplus, Tesla im Fokus

ZEW-Index stärker als erwartet. adidas will 2020 mehr als 50 Prozent recycelten Polyester verwenden. IfW: Handelsabkommen USA-China schadet der EU maßgeblich. Höhere Ticketpreise stimmen easyJet zuversichtlicher. METRO-Großaktionäre stocken Beteiligung auf. UBS senkt Renditeziel für 2020 bis 2022.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 3 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass die Wirtschaftsform des Kapitalismus gut für die Zukunft ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:02 Uhr
DAX wenig bewegt -- Pandemie-Sorgen drücken US-Börsen -- Heidelberger Druck: Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- HUGO BOSS überrascht beim Umsatz -- Wacker Neuson, HelloFresh, zooplus, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:22 Uhr
Netflix übertrifft Erwartungen - Ausblick schickt Netflix-Aktie dennoch nachbörslich abwärts
Aktie im Fokus
22:53 Uhr
IBM schafft Umsatzwende und blickt optimistisch in die Zukunft - IBM-Aktie zieht an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Varta AGA0TGJ5
XiaomiA2JNY1
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Apple Inc.865985
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BASFBASF11