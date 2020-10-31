  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
14.07.2021 20:44

Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will include introductory comments followed by a question and answer (Q&A) session.

For those interested in asking questions during the Q&A session, please register using the following link:

  • Conference Call Registration

After registering for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with a meeting invitation and information for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but it is advised that you register in advance to ensure you are connected for the full call.

For those interested in listening only, please register for the webcast using the following link:

  • Webcast Registration (available 20 minutes before the call)

Trinseo will distribute its second quarter 2021 financial results via press release on Business Wire and post the release and presentation slides on the Companys Investor Relations website on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the Companys Investor Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay will be available until August 5, 2022.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020. With the May 2021 acquisition of the PMMA business, the Company has 24 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 3,500 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect managements evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Nachrichten zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trinseo News
RSS Feed
Trinseo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trinseo S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Trinseo News

17.06.21Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend
13.07.21Trinseo Releases its 11th Annual Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Report
09.07.21Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Covestro. Westlake Chemical and Trinseo
25.06.21Trinseo (TSE) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?
21.06.21Down 14.8% in 4 Weeks. Here's Why Trinseo (TSE) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
Weitere Trinseo News
Werbung

Trading-News

Depotabsicherung  worauf sollten Anleger achten?
Volkswagen hebt langfristiges Renditeziel an - Aktie zieht nach
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bullen vor Problemen
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Daimler, Infineon
DZ BANK - Aurubis knackt Allzeithoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Sichere Renditen durch Aktien
Drei wichtige Schritte vor dem Kauf einer Aktie
Podcast: CIO Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Wasserstoff-Aktien - kommt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anleihen oder Tagesgeld? Sicherheit geht auch anders.
Investments Made in China"
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Trinseo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Trinseo Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Bis zu 121 Mal mehr als die Mitarbeiter  Das verdienen Dax-Chefs
Regulierungscrash - Muss ich mein China-Tech verkaufen?
Wettlauf ins All  Diese Aktien könnten vom Virgin-Galactic-Effekt profitieren

News von

Bitcoin-Kurs über 34.000 Dollar: Elon Musk sorgt bei Dogecoin für Aufsehen
Newsticker Corona: Transatlantik-Koordinator - USA müssen Einreise erleichtern
Wasserstoff-Aktien: Ende der Turbulenzen - Neue Chancen?
Bitcoin steht vor dem Sprung: Was Sie jetzt wissen sollten
VW-Aktie, BASF und Deutsche Post: Die drei DAX-Vertreter nach neuen Geschäftszahlen im Check

Heute im Fokus

Dow stabil -- DAX schließt nach Rekord kaum verändert -- Bank of America mit Gewinnsprung -- HUGO BOSS verdoppelt Umsatz -- Nordex ergattert zwei Großaufträge -- Apple im Fokus

Software AG mit hohem Auftragseingang im Datenbankgeschäft. Wells Fargo mit Milliardengewinn im zweiten Quartal. Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen aber Erträge sinken. Tesla kann weiterbauen - Gericht weist Eilantrag von Verbänden ab. EZB startet Projekt für digitalen Euro. Komplexe Corona-Reiseanforderung - Lufthansa rechnet mit Wartezeiten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Ölpreis Ende des Jahres?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen