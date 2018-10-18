Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of
plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that it
will host a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter 2018 financial
results on Friday, November 9 at 10 AM Eastern Time.
Commenting on results will be Chris Pappas, President and Chief
Executive Officer, Barry Niziolek, Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, and David Stasse, Vice President, Treasury and
Investor Relations. The conference call will include brief introductory
comments followed by a question and answer session available by phone at:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 833-241-7248
Participant
International Dial-In Number: +1-647-689-4212
Conference ID 7049968
The Company will also offer a live Webcast of the conference call with a
question and answer session via the registration
page of the Trinseo Investor Relations website.
Trinseo will distribute its Third Quarter 2018 financial results via
press release on Business Wire and post the release, prepared remarks
and presentation slides on the Companys
Investor Relations website on Thursday, November 8, 2018 after the
market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results
press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form
8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the
Companys Investor Relations website shortly following the conference
call. The replay will be available until November 9, 2019.
About Trinseo
Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of
plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on
delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers
create products that touch lives every day products that are intrinsic
to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets, including
automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting,
electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and
tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net sales in 2017, with
16 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly 2,200 employees. For
more information visit www.trinseo.com.
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect,
"estimate, "project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend,
"plan, "may, "will, "could, "should, "believes, "predicts,
"potential, "continue, and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in
this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth,
revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters
that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements
to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press
release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned
not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes
no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
