18.10.2018 18:38
Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter 2018 financial results on Friday, November 9 at 10 AM Eastern Time.

Commenting on results will be Chris Pappas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barry Niziolek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and David Stasse, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations. The conference call will include brief introductory comments followed by a question and answer session available by phone at:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 833-241-7248
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1-647-689-4212
Conference ID 7049968

The Company will also offer a live Webcast of the conference call with a question and answer session via the registration page of the Trinseo Investor Relations website.

Trinseo will distribute its Third Quarter 2018 financial results via press release on Business Wire and post the release, prepared remarks and presentation slides on the Companys Investor Relations website on Thursday, November 8, 2018 after the market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the Companys Investor Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay will be available until November 9, 2019.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day  products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives  across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect, "estimate, "project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "may, "will, "could, "should, "believes, "predicts, "potential, "continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

