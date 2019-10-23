finanzen.net
23.10.2019 21:36
Trinseo Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its Third Quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5th at 10 AM Eastern Time.

Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will include introductory comments followed by a question and answer session available by phone at:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 833-241-7248
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 647-689-4212
Conference ID 2858285

The Company will also offer a live Webcast of the conference call with a question and answer session via the registration page of the Trinseo Investor Relations website.

Trinseo will distribute its Third Quarter 2019 financial results via press release on Business Wire and post the release and presentation slides on the Companys Investor Relations website on Monday, November 4, 2019 after the market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the Companys Investor Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay will be available until November 4, 2020.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day  products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives  across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect, "estimate, "project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "may, "will, "could, "should, "believes, "predicts, "potential, "continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

