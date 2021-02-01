Trinseo Announces Significant Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.32 Per Share

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of four times the amount of the most recent dividend. In December 2020, Trinseo announced a dividend reduction to enable rapid near-term deleveraging following the acquisition of the PMMA business. Taking into account the Companys previously announced expectation of a net leverage ratio in the low-2x range by the end of this year, the Board approved todays increase. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on October 7, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2021.

Commenting on the Companys quarterly dividend increase, Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo, said, "The dividend increase reflects the high level of confidence we have in our future business performance and cash generation. We view returning cash to shareholders as an important part of our capital allocation as we continue our transformation to becoming a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020 and has 26 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

