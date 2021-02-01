  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.09.2021 22:23

Trinseo Announces Significant Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.32 Per Share

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of four times the amount of the most recent dividend. In December 2020, Trinseo announced a dividend reduction to enable rapid near-term deleveraging following the acquisition of the PMMA business. Taking into account the Companys previously announced expectation of a net leverage ratio in the low-2x range by the end of this year, the Board approved todays increase. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on October 7, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2021.

Commenting on the Companys quarterly dividend increase, Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinseo, said, "The dividend increase reflects the high level of confidence we have in our future business performance and cash generation. We view returning cash to shareholders as an important part of our capital allocation as we continue our transformation to becoming a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020 and has 26 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect managements evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Nachrichten zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trinseo News
RSS Feed
Trinseo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trinseo S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Trinseo News

01.09.21Trinseo Completes Acquisition of Aristech Surfaces LLC
03.09.21Trinseo (TSE) Closes Aristech Buyout. Boosts Portfolio Offerings
Weitere Trinseo News
Werbung

Trading-News

AMD: Neues Rekordjahr? Wie sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren können, lesen Sie hier!
Curevac mit wenig Hoffnung - Aktie fällt weiter
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Infineon, Deutsche Bank
DZ BANK - Dynamische Verkaufswelle führt zum GD 200
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

CONREN: New Normal 2.0: Managerkommentar
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Borussia Dortmunds Kursfall
Dividenden statt Verwahrentgeld
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Trinseo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Trinseo Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dann wären alle Hilfsmaßnahmen der letzten zwölf Jahre für die Katz gewesen
Die große Wahlwette  Wird Laschet Teflon-Scholz noch ablösen?
Schimmel im Haus? Mit diesen Tricks werden sie ihn wieder los
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Abgesang auf Deutschland

News von

DAX mit Kursrutsch: Krisenkonzern Evergrande schlägt Europas Anleger in die Flucht
DAX 1,5 Prozent im Plus - Anleger nutzen Evergrande-Ausverkauf zum Wiedereinstieg
Varta: Einstieg in Autobatterien ist geplant - So könnte es bei der Aktie weitergehen
Munich Re-Aktie, Continental, Deutsche Bank: Drei gemessen an den Gewinnaussichten günstige DAX-Titel im Anlagecheck
Rohstoffwerte und Banken trifft Evergrande-Schockwelle

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt uneins -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- Babbel verschiebt IPO -- Vonovia will Deutsche-Wohnen-Tochter -- Universal Music, Uber, Boeing, Shell, Lufthansa, BMW im Fokus

Zoom-Aktie mit Abschlägen: US-Regierung untersucht Pläne für Five9-Übernahme in Milliardenhöhe. Aurora Cannabis verschiebt Bilanzvorlage. EU-Kommission unterschreibt Vertrag für COVID-19-Medikament von Eli Lilly. DraftKings will offenbar Entain kaufen. Google kauft Bürogebäude in New York. Apple will wohl iPhones zur Erkennung von Depressionen einsetzen. General Motors tauscht Batterien in zurückgerufenen Chevy Bolts.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie es für richtig halten, wenn Gastronomie und Veranstaltungen nur noch Geimpften und Genesenen offen stehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen