13.12.2021 14:30

Trinseo Broadens Portfolio with Bio-attributed Polystyrene, ABS, and SAN

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, announced that its flagship STYRON Polystyrene Resins, MAGNUM ABS Resins, and TYRIL SAN Resins now are available with renewable content. These materials combine fossil-based polymers with renewable raw materials according to a mass balance process, resulting in a bio-attributed composition from 80 to 95 percent.

STYRON CO2RE BIO Polystyrene, MAGNUM CO2RE BIO ABS, and TYRIL CO2RE BIO SAN offer a drop-in solution to customers who seek to further their sustainability efforts. The materials are an equivalent replacement to their fossil-based counterparts and offer both identical performance properties and processability. The CO2RE designation indicates a measurable product carbon footprint (PCF) reduction when compared to Trinseos fossil-based products.

"As customers increasingly focus on sustainable products, Trinseo continues to invest in technologies that offer an alternative to traditional petrochemicals, said Julien Renvoise, Sustainability Commercial Manager. "Using renewable raw materials as an ingredient is an important solution as we strive to preserve our fossil resources, reduce our carbon footprint, and achieve circularity.

To produce the BIO materials, a bio-waste conversion process called feedstock cracking is used. Bio-feedstock is combined with fossil-based material resulting in material with a prescribed percentage of renewable content. ISCC Mass Balance processes and certification are involved at several points along the value chain -- after raw material refining, bio feedstock processing, and bio material production.

Trinseo compared the PCF of its new BIO materials with fossil-based equivalents to determine the impact of replacing fossil with renewable content:

  • STYRON CO2RE BIO General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS): replacing fossil- with bio-attributed styrene results in an 84 percent reduction in CO2 footprint.
  • STYRON CO2RE BIO High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS): replacing fossil- with bio-attributed styrene results in a 71 percent reduction in CO2 footprint.
  • MAGNUM CO2RE BIO ABS: replacing fossil- with bio-attributed styrene results in a 57 percent reduction in CO2 footprint; replacing fossil- with bio-attributed ACN results in a 14 percent reduction. Replacing both results in a 71 percent CO2 footprint reduction.
  • TYRIL CO2RE BIO SAN: replacing fossil- with bio-attributed styrene results in a 74 percent reduction in CO2 footprint; replacing fossil- with bio-attributed ACN results in a 19 percent reduction. Replacing both results in a 93 percent CO2 footprint reduction.

The indicated CO2 reduction is based on a 100 percent substitution of fossil- with bio-attributed material. Note that the percent CO2 reduction in the constituents of ABS and SAN reflect the amount of that monomer in their formulations making carbon footprint proportionate.

Trinseos new BIO materials join its portfolio of sustainably-advantaged products. The company uses a variety of processes and methods to design materials for circularity including super clean mechanical recycling, dissolution, and chemical recycling via both depolymerization and feedstock cracking.

Trinseo is an advocate for sustainability and is widely known as a founding member of Styrenics Circular Solutions, a consortium that explores methods for polystyrene recycling and plays a leadership role in their implementation. The companys commitment includes ISCC Mass Balance certification at several of its global production locations.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020 and has 26 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,400 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect managements evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

