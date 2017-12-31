Trinseo Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary of LOMAX Technology at Its Plant in Georgia

Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of
plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, is celebrating the 10th
anniversary of its LOMAX technology at its plant in Dalton, Georgia, on
July 24th. The plant runs largely on alternative energy,
significantly reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) and greenhouse gas
emissions, thanks to manufacturing process of LOMAX Technology.
LOMAX Technology uses methane gas collected from a nearby landfill as
the primary energy source to manufacture Trinseo's latex binders. The
methane is piped to a landfill gas energy recovery facility and then to
the Trinseo plant, where the energy is used to power the plant's boiler.
This virtually eliminates the need for natural gas. The resulting steam
energy runs approximately 95 percent of the manufacturing processes at
the plant. Because the methane is being harnessed for energy instead of
being released into the atmosphere, LOMAX Technology helps mitigate
emissions by reducing Trinseo's use of fossil fuels. This allows
customers to develop high performance products with sustainable
attributes.
The latex binders manufacturing site in Dalton was the first to install
this technology in 2007. From carpet backing and paper coatings, to
multiple adhesives and construction applications, latex binders made
with LOMAX Technology provide lower environmental impact with maximum
performance.
LOMAX Technology reduces the carbon footprint of carpet backing by
approximately 25 percent, enabling the customers to make flooring
products more durable and more sustainable. Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex
made with LOMAX Technology provides the same performance
characteristics of conventional latex, yet comes with a lower
environmental footprint, a particularly important feature as demand
continues to increase for more sustainable products across the entire
industry's supply chain.
An independently reviewed Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study showed that
SB latex manufactured with LOMAX Technology reduces the carbon
footprint of SB latex manufacturing by approximately 25 percent. The
study was carried out utilizing ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, and
peer reviewed by The University of Stuttgart, Germany.
LOMAX Technology is a win-win for Trinseo and its customers; the
success of the technology demonstrates Trinseo's commitment to
sustainability and to the principles of Responsible
Care®.
