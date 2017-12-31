24.07.2018 23:53
Bewerten
(0)

Trinseo Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary of LOMAX Technology at Its Plant in Georgia

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its LOMAX technology at its plant in Dalton, Georgia, on July 24th. The plant runs largely on alternative energy, significantly reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) and greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to manufacturing process of LOMAX Technology.

LOMAX Technology uses methane gas collected from a nearby landfill as the primary energy source to manufacture Trinseo's latex binders. The methane is piped to a landfill gas energy recovery facility and then to the Trinseo plant, where the energy is used to power the plant's boiler. This virtually eliminates the need for natural gas. The resulting steam energy runs approximately 95 percent of the manufacturing processes at the plant. Because the methane is being harnessed for energy instead of being released into the atmosphere, LOMAX Technology helps mitigate emissions by reducing Trinseo's use of fossil fuels. This allows customers to develop high performance products with sustainable attributes.

The latex binders manufacturing site in Dalton was the first to install this technology in 2007. From carpet backing and paper coatings, to multiple adhesives and construction applications, latex binders made with LOMAX Technology provide lower environmental impact with maximum performance.

LOMAX Technology reduces the carbon footprint of carpet backing by approximately 25 percent, enabling the customers to make flooring products more durable and more sustainable. Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex made with LOMAX Technology provides the same performance characteristics of conventional latex, yet comes with a lower environmental footprint, a particularly important feature as demand continues to increase for more sustainable products across the entire industry's supply chain.

An independently reviewed Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study showed that SB latex manufactured with LOMAX Technology reduces the carbon footprint of SB latex manufacturing by approximately 25 percent. The study was carried out utilizing ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards, and peer reviewed by The University of Stuttgart, Germany.

LOMAX Technology is a win-win for Trinseo and its customers; the success of the technology demonstrates Trinseo's commitment to sustainability and to the principles of Responsible Care®.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day  products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives  across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, appliances, consumer electronics, medical devices, electrical, building and construction, textile, paper and board, footwear and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect, "estimate, "project, "budget, "forecast, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "may, "will, "could, "should, "believes, "predicts, "potential, "continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.07.18
Moving Average Crossover Alert: Trinseo (TSE) (Zacks)
25.06.18
Trinseo hebt Dividende an (MyDividends)
18.05.18
Trinseo CEO: We?re unaffected by China trade issues because we make everything locally (CNBC)
02.05.18
BRIEF-Trinseo Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.71 (Reuters Business)
30.04.18
Ausblick: Trinseo veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.18
Trinseo schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
19.02.18
Trinseo Earnings Preview (Benzinga)
17.02.18
Ausblick: Trinseo stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trinseo News
RSS Feed
Trinseo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trinseo S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Trinseo News

25.06.18Trinseo hebt Dividende an
13.07.18Moving Average Crossover Alert: Trinseo (TSE)
Weitere Trinseo News
Anzeige

Inside

Ein langer Investitionszeitraum reduziert das Verlustrisiko
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Gesundheit bleibt im Trend  diese Aktien gehören auf die Watchlist!
Deutsche Bank - Eine Schwalbe macht noch keinen Sommer
UBS: Continental - Mit neuer Struktur in die Zukunft der Mobilität
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Gelingt der Befreiungsschlag im CAC 40?
HSBC: Siemens und General Electric im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer!
DAX: Nächstes Aufbegehren
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Trinseo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Trinseo Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für seine Strafen hat Google eine eigene Bilanzposition
Die Situation ist ähnlich wie in Deutschland 1923
Der IWF stellt Deutschland an den Pranger
Die britische Ferienhaus-Alternative zum Mittelmeer
Der Vorteil des leisen Rollers ist auch sein Nachteil

News von

Steinhoff-Aktie kann die Klasse halten: Krisen-Möbelkonzern dürfte im SDax bleiben
Megatrends: Wie Anleger clever auf die Zukunft setzen
Goldpreis auf Talfahrt: Warum jetzt eine Bodenbildung in Sicht ist
DAX: Wochenchart mahnt zur Vorsicht
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Deutschlands größtes Geldhaus überrascht positiv

News von

Düstere Warnung: Amazon soll "Unruhen" nach dem Brexit vorhergesagt haben
Der Wohnungsmangel in Deutschland hat eine groteske Folge, die nahezu jeden betrifft
Eine Firma in Neuseeland hat die 4-Tage-Woche bei vollem Lohn eingeführt - mit erstaunlichen Ergebnissen
Nach US-Vorschlag: Sahra Wagenknecht warnt vor einer TTIP-Neuauflage
Siemens rüstet sich mit einer Strategie für die Zukunft, die in Deutschland auf Skepsis stößt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- UBS steigert Gewinn -- Inflation in Venezuela erreicht eine Million Prozent -- Bitcoin über 8.000 USD -- Alphabet, 3M im Fokus

Harley-Davidson verdient weniger. Biogen steigert Gewinn stärker als erwartet. Daimler verbessert Refinanzierungskonditionen mit neuer Kreditlinie. AstraZeneca verkauft Europa-Rechte an Atacand nach Deutschland. Syngenta macht mehr Umsatz dank Brasilien und China.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
KW 29: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
24.07.18
DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street beendet Handel fester -- UBS steigert Gewinn -- Inflation in Venezuela erreicht eine Million Prozent -- Bitcoin über 8.000 USD -- Alphabet, 3M im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Rüstungsaktien: Das sind die Profiteure
Aktie im Fokus
24.07.18
Verizon-Aktie leichter: US-Telekommunikationskonzern Verizon verdient mehr als erwartet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100