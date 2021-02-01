  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Wird Bitcoin weiter steigen? Neues Bitcoin Zertifikat - einfach und ohne Angst vor Coindiebstahl am Kryptohype partizipieren. Jetzt informieren! +++-w-
01.09.2021 18:33

Trinseo Completes Acquisition of Aristech Surfaces LLC

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, announced today the completion of the previously disclosed transaction to acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC ("Aristech), a leading North America manufacturer and global provider of polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) continuous cast, solid surface and architectural resin sheets serving the wellness, architectural, transportation and industrial markets.

This acquisition is another important step in Trinseos transformation efforts, focused on becoming a global specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider. The addition of Aristech strengthens Trinseo's position in acrylic solutions and broadens the companys product portfolio offerings in important markets such as building and construction as well as consumer goods. Additionally, Aristech is expected to accelerate Trinseos growth in Asia. The increased exposure to new markets, and improved ability to generate cash and stable margins, is expected to ultimately lead to greater growth opportunities.

"Today is an exciting day for Trinseo, as we welcome all Aristech employees to the Trinseo family. I look forward to the future transformation and growth opportunities that exist between our two organizations, said Frank Bozich, Trinseo President and Chief Executive Officer. "Aristech is an ideal strategic fit for Trinseo and will serve as an additional catalyst for our transformation to a higher growth, higher margin and less cyclical specialty materials provider to better serve our customers worldwide.

The acquisition includes the addition of approximately 300 employees across two manufacturing and R&D locations in Florence, Kentucky and Belen, New Mexico. Aristech will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within the Engineered Materials segment, while Trinseo continues the integration of the PMMA business it purchased earlier this year.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction. Trinseo had approximately $3.0 billion in net sales in 2020 and has 26 manufacturing sites around the world and approximately 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect managements evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities and cost synergies relating to the acquisition of Aristech, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate the acquired Aristech, generate expected cost savings and synergies, maintain relationships with customers, retain key employees and profitably grow the business; and those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Nachrichten zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Trinseo-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero (Anzeige)
05.08.21
Trinseo: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.08.21
Ausblick: Trinseo zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
20.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Trinseo mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
08.05.21
Trinseo: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.05.21
Ausblick: Trinseo präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
21.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Trinseo präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.02.21
Trinseo hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
01.02.21
Ausblick: Trinseo vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trinseo News
RSS Feed
Trinseo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trinseo S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Trinseo News

04.08.21Trinseo Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
05.08.21Trinseo: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
02.08.21Ausblick: Trinseo zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
06.08.21Trinseo (TSE) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
10.08.21Are Investors Undervaluing Trinseo (TSE) Right Now?
Weitere Trinseo News
Werbung

Trading-News

Hier können Sie an der Börse mitmischen  Ganz ohne Risiko!
DZ BANK - Brent startet Rebound nach Abverkauf!
Lufthansa will Geschäftsreisende gewinnen - Aktie im Tiefflug
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, MTU Aero Engines, BMW
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Der Ton macht die Musik"
ETHENEA: Die größte Herausforderung für Anleger
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Trinseo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Trinseo Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Grüner Finanzminister verteidigt Meldeplattform für Steuersünder
Eingriff ins Eigentum  kommt jetzt die Pflicht zum Solardach?
Brennende Elektroautos und ETFs als Inflations-Versicherung
120 Millionen - Lotterie Eurojackpot erhöht Gewinnobergrenze
Was taugt der neue Promifonds von Frank Thelen?

News von

Robert Halver: "Jetzt profitiert Deep Value: Shell, BP und Exxon"
Größte Umwälzung seiner Geschichte: Der "neue" DAX - Welche Aktien sich lohnen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Rekorde in Reichweite
DAX im Minus: Europas Börsenrally verliert zum Monatsende an Schwung
Morphosys-Aktie nach Medikamenten-Zulassung: Kommt jetzt die Kursrallye?

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Siemens mit milliardenschweren Bahnauftrag aus Ägypten -- DN Capital verkauft gut zwei Millionen AUTO1-Aktien -- Intuit, QIAGEN, Carrefour, VW im Fokus

Ford stoppt erneut die Fiesta-Produktion. Walmart stellt 20.000 Mitarbeiter ein. Lufthansa startet Sonderflüge wegen Bahnstreik. METRO zieht sich aus Myanmar zurück. Ford stoppt erneut die Fiesta-Produktion. Warburg senkt Heidelberger Druck auf 'Hold'. Symrise baut Kosmetik- und Tierfuttergeschäft aus. Xiaomi überholt Apple bei Smartphone-Absatz. Pernod Ricard sieht anhaltenden Wachstumstrend.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
2. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welchen Einfluss haben die Bundestagwahlen auf das Investitionsverhalten von Privatanlegern?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen