finanzen.net
07.05.2019 15:14
Bewerten
(0)

Trinseo Named Ryan Leib, Bernard Skeete, and Lori Wilcox to New Roles on its Financial Leadership Team

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced the promotions of three key financial leaders to new roles within the organization, effective July 1, 2019.

Ryan Leib has been named Vice President and Treasurer, succeeding Dave Stasse. Leib joined Trinseo in August of 2013 as Assistant Controller and was promoted to Corporate Controller in 2014. In 2017, he was promoted to Vice President, Global Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer. Leib has led the Companys global consolidation, accounting policies and procedures, internal controls compliance to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley act (SOX), certified our financial filings with the U.S. SEC, and was the primary liaison with Trinseos Audit Committee.

Prior to joining Trinseo, Leib was a senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he spent 13 years providing auditing and accounting services to large multinational public companies. During his time with PwC, he also spent two years in their national office providing client companies with technical guidance on complex accounting issues. He has his bachelors degree in accounting from St. Josephs University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Bernard Skeete, has been named Vice President, Global Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer, replacing Leib. Skeete joined Trinseo in October of 2016 as Chief Audit Executive. He has led the Companys internal audit department and ERM program capabilities in-house and set the strategic direction of identifying, monitoring, and mitigating Trinseo risk areas.

Skeete was previously the Executive Director Financial Operations with Comcast where he directed and organized the financial planning, projections and month-end close processes for six Cable HQ technical organizations. Skeete also held internal audit, controller, and FP&A roles in his nine years with Campbell Soup and spent 12 years with PwC providing auditing and accounting services. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from St. Joseph University. He is a CPA, and a chartered global management accountant.

Lori Wilcox has been named Chief Audit Executive, succeeding Skeete. Wilcox joined Trinseo as Assistant Global Controller in September of 2017. She was responsible for management of the legal entity global closing processes, worldwide statutory financial reporting, global oversight of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting in the Financial & Statutory area and certain M&A and process transformation initiatives.

Previously, Wilcox held various key finance leadership roles at DuPont, where she spent almost 14 years in Europe in a variety of assignments, specifically Germany and Switzerland. During her tenure, she led DuPonts accounting and reporting process simplification project, SAP implementation activities, and the financial consolidation and reporting integration of a $4 billion acquisition. Wilcox holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and is Six Sigma certified (black belt and green belt).

"Trinseo is fortunate to have several strong, collaborative, and strategic leaders in its finance organization that are all looking forward to leveraging their expertise in new areas of the organization. Ryan, Bernard, and Lori all have a track record of delivering on our financial commitments, mentoring young talent, and exhibiting the type of transparency and accountability that are the foundation of Trinseos culture, said Barry Niziolek, Executive Vice President and CFO. "These organizational changes further Trinseos commitment to develop the talent within the Company and enable succession planning, while supporting the companys strategic growth for the future.

Leib, Skeete, and Wilcox will remain in Trinseos Global Operating Center in Berwyn, PA and will report to David Stasse, who was previously named Executive Vice President and CFO, effective July 1, 2019.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day  products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives  across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.05.19
Trinseo: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Ausblick: Trinseo mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.02.19
Chemiekonzern Trinseo gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
11.02.19
Ausblick: Trinseo informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.11.18
Chemiekonzern Trinseo kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
06.11.18
Ausblick: Trinseo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.09.18
Chemiekonzern Trinseo zahlt Dividende aus (MyDividends)
31.07.18
Ausblick: Trinseo gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Trinseo News
RSS Feed
Trinseo zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Trinseo S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.04.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.03.2015Trinseo BuyDeutsche Bank AG
04.03.2016Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.05.2015Trinseo Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Trinseo S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Trinseo News

30.04.19Ausblick: Trinseo mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
05.05.19Trinseo: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
Weitere Trinseo News
Anzeige

Inside

Technische Analyse  diese Begriffe sollten Sie kennen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Downgap genutzt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Commerzbank: Chance von 16 Prozent
Gold bleibt glanzlos
Ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage zahlt sich aus
Vontobel: Anheuser-Busch InBev - Schuldenabbau und Innovationen überzeugen Anleger
UBS: Telefónica  Widersprüchliche Angaben zur Netzabdeckung
ING Markets: DAX - Erholung wird wieder abverkauft
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Trinseo-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Trinseo Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Gefahr der Ansteckung ist groß
Börsen im Chart-Check mit Kapitalmarktanalyst Utschneider
Rente mit 63  ohne finanzielle Einbußen
Mit zwei Tweets beschwört Trump das Ende der globalen Börsen-Rallye
Das Märchen von der sicheren Tan

News von

Goldpreis: Die Laune der Profis steigt wieder
DAX verliert massiv - BMW unter Druck
DAX: Aufwärtsbewegung kurzfristig intakt
Smart-Beta-ETFs: Neue Formeln für den Erfolg, das sollten Anleger beachten
Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot

News von

"Ausgeprägtes Möbelhaus-Sterben": Wie ein Trend Ikea und Co. bedroht
Der Chef einer der größten deutschen Spielefirmen erklärt, warum der Gaming-Markt noch nicht bereit für Streaming ist
Ein Blick in Mark Zuckerbergs geheimes 20-Millionen-Anwesen am Lake Tahoe
Wie ein Trader ein ganzes Finanzsystem an den Rand des Abgrunds brachte
"Schlimmer geht es nicht" - der adidas-Chef rechnet mit Bundeskanzlerin Merkel ab

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt ab -- Dow vorbörslich tiefer -- BMW hält nach schwierigem Jahresstart an Prognose fest -- Bitcoin nahe 6.000 Dollar -- Vonovia, Alstom, Axel Springer, Deutsche Börse, Hannover Rück im Fokus

Porsche muss 535 Millionen Euro Bußgeld wegen Dieselskandal zahlen. Ferrari schneidet zu Jahresbeginn deutlich besser ab als erwartet. Intesa Sanpaolo startet schwach ins neue Jahr. HelloFresh wächst weiter stark. QIAGEN will im zweiten Halbjahr beschleunigen. Henkel verdient weniger, bestätigt aber Prognose. Evonik wird trotz Ergebnisrückgangs zuversichtlicher. Uniper verdient mehr - operatives Geschäft sinkt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 18 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:11 Uhr
DAX gibt ab -- Dow vorbörslich tiefer -- BMW hält nach schwierigem Jahresstart an Prognose fest -- Bitcoin nahe 6.000 Dollar -- Vonovia, Alstom, Axel Springer, Deutsche Börse, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Webinare
15:10 Uhr
Online-Seminar: Wirecard, Zalando, Nordex und Co. - Extremwerte im Live-Check
Aktie im Fokus
15:15 Uhr
BMW-Aktie gibt ab: BMW hält nach schwierigem Jahresstart an Prognose fest
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
AlibabaA117ME