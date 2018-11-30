Trinseo Named Ryan Leib, Bernard Skeete, and Lori Wilcox to New Roles on its Financial Leadership Team

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced the promotions of three key financial leaders to new roles within the organization, effective July 1, 2019.

Ryan Leib has been named Vice President and Treasurer, succeeding Dave Stasse. Leib joined Trinseo in August of 2013 as Assistant Controller and was promoted to Corporate Controller in 2014. In 2017, he was promoted to Vice President, Global Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer. Leib has led the Companys global consolidation, accounting policies and procedures, internal controls compliance to comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley act (SOX), certified our financial filings with the U.S. SEC, and was the primary liaison with Trinseos Audit Committee.

Prior to joining Trinseo, Leib was a senior manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he spent 13 years providing auditing and accounting services to large multinational public companies. During his time with PwC, he also spent two years in their national office providing client companies with technical guidance on complex accounting issues. He has his bachelors degree in accounting from St. Josephs University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Bernard Skeete, has been named Vice President, Global Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer, replacing Leib. Skeete joined Trinseo in October of 2016 as Chief Audit Executive. He has led the Companys internal audit department and ERM program capabilities in-house and set the strategic direction of identifying, monitoring, and mitigating Trinseo risk areas.

Skeete was previously the Executive Director Financial Operations with Comcast where he directed and organized the financial planning, projections and month-end close processes for six Cable HQ technical organizations. Skeete also held internal audit, controller, and FP&A roles in his nine years with Campbell Soup and spent 12 years with PwC providing auditing and accounting services. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from St. Joseph University. He is a CPA, and a chartered global management accountant.

Lori Wilcox has been named Chief Audit Executive, succeeding Skeete. Wilcox joined Trinseo as Assistant Global Controller in September of 2017. She was responsible for management of the legal entity global closing processes, worldwide statutory financial reporting, global oversight of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting in the Financial & Statutory area and certain M&A and process transformation initiatives.

Previously, Wilcox held various key finance leadership roles at DuPont, where she spent almost 14 years in Europe in a variety of assignments, specifically Germany and Switzerland. During her tenure, she led DuPonts accounting and reporting process simplification project, SAP implementation activities, and the financial consolidation and reporting integration of a $4 billion acquisition. Wilcox holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and is Six Sigma certified (black belt and green belt).

"Trinseo is fortunate to have several strong, collaborative, and strategic leaders in its finance organization that are all looking forward to leveraging their expertise in new areas of the organization. Ryan, Bernard, and Lori all have a track record of delivering on our financial commitments, mentoring young talent, and exhibiting the type of transparency and accountability that are the foundation of Trinseos culture, said Barry Niziolek, Executive Vice President and CFO. "These organizational changes further Trinseos commitment to develop the talent within the Company and enable succession planning, while supporting the companys strategic growth for the future.

Leib, Skeete, and Wilcox will remain in Trinseos Global Operating Center in Berwyn, PA and will report to David Stasse, who was previously named Executive Vice President and CFO, effective July 1, 2019.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day  products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives  across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005633/en/