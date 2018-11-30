Trinseo Named Ryan Leib, Bernard Skeete, and Lori Wilcox to New Roles on its Financial Leadership Team

Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics,
latex binders and synthetic rubber, announced the promotions of three
key financial leaders to new roles within the organization, effective
July 1, 2019.
Ryan Leib has been named Vice President and Treasurer, succeeding
Dave Stasse. Leib joined Trinseo in August of 2013 as Assistant
Controller and was promoted to Corporate Controller in 2014. In 2017, he
was promoted to Vice President, Global Controller, and Principal
Accounting Officer. Leib has led the Companys global consolidation,
accounting policies and procedures, internal controls compliance to
comply with the Sarbanes-Oxley act (SOX), certified our financial
filings with the U.S. SEC, and was the primary liaison with Trinseos
Audit Committee.
Prior to joining Trinseo, Leib was a senior manager with
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he spent 13 years providing auditing
and accounting services to large multinational public companies. During
his time with PwC, he also spent two years in their national office
providing client companies with technical guidance on complex accounting
issues. He has his bachelors degree in accounting from St. Josephs
University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Bernard Skeete, has been named Vice President, Global Controller,
and Principal Accounting Officer, replacing Leib. Skeete joined Trinseo
in October of 2016 as Chief Audit Executive. He has led the Companys
internal audit department and ERM program capabilities in-house and set
the strategic direction of identifying, monitoring, and mitigating
Trinseo risk areas.
Skeete was previously the Executive Director Financial Operations with
Comcast where he directed and organized the financial planning,
projections and month-end close processes for six Cable HQ technical
organizations. Skeete also held internal audit, controller, and FP&A
roles in his nine years with Campbell Soup and spent 12 years with PwC
providing auditing and accounting services. He holds a Bachelors degree
in Accounting from St. Joseph University. He is a CPA, and a chartered
global management accountant.
Lori Wilcox has been named Chief Audit Executive, succeeding
Skeete. Wilcox joined Trinseo as Assistant Global Controller in
September of 2017. She was responsible for management of the legal
entity global closing processes, worldwide statutory financial
reporting, global oversight of design and operating effectiveness of
internal controls over financial reporting in the Financial & Statutory
area and certain M&A and process transformation initiatives.
Previously, Wilcox held various key finance leadership roles at DuPont,
where she spent almost 14 years in Europe in a variety of assignments,
specifically Germany and Switzerland. During her tenure, she led
DuPonts accounting and reporting process simplification project, SAP
implementation activities, and the financial consolidation and reporting
integration of a $4 billion acquisition. Wilcox holds a Bachelors
degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and is Six Sigma
certified (black belt and green belt).
"Trinseo is fortunate to have several strong, collaborative, and
strategic leaders in its finance organization that are all looking
forward to leveraging their expertise in new areas of the organization.
Ryan, Bernard, and Lori all have a track record of delivering on our
financial commitments, mentoring young talent, and exhibiting the type
of transparency and accountability that are the foundation of Trinseos
culture, said Barry Niziolek, Executive Vice President and CFO. "These
organizational changes further Trinseos commitment to develop the
talent within the Company and enable succession planning, while
supporting the companys strategic growth for the future.
Leib, Skeete, and Wilcox will remain in Trinseos Global Operating
Center in Berwyn, PA and will report to David Stasse, who was previously
named Executive Vice President and CFO, effective July 1, 2019.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and
manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are
focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our
customers create products that touch lives every day products that are
intrinsic to how we live our lives across a wide range of end-markets,
including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices,
lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and
construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net
sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and
approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.
